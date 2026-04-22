ATLANTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS RECEIVES THE INNOVATION IN SAFETY COMMITTEE CHOICE 2025 AWARD FROM THE FIBRE BOX ASSOCIATION FOR SUCCESSFUL ONTARIO-WIDE DOCK AND WAREHOUSE SAFETY TASK FORCE

The Ontario-wide Dock and Warehouse Safety Task Force is a collaborative, continuous-improvement initiative dedicated to creating a safer environment for everyone at Atlantic. Dana Greenly, Senior Director of Health and Safety at Atlantic, explained, "Our Task Force, which includes members from operations, health and safety, logistics, and leadership, has worked tirelessly since January 2025 to enhance safety in our docks and warehouses. By identifying hazards, updating policies, and implementing technological solutions such as pedestrian detection systems and walkways, the team has demonstrated exceptional commitment to safety. I'm incredibly proud of their efforts and the innovative approach that combines proactive communications, internal collaboration, and technology, as well as the positive impact we have all made."

Driving Hazard Reduction and Standardization

The Task Force has prioritized key areas for improvement, adopting a collaborative approach and engaging through proactive cross-functional communication. This model can be easily replicated at any other manufacturing organization supporting a unified standard of safety excellence company-wide.

"Our collective commitment is to have a measurable impact on safety throughout our facilities," said Sam Moussaoui, VP of Operations Ontario at Atlantic. "Since launching the Task Force and implementing standardized safety policies, we have seen marked improvement in our safety performance across our warehouses. This result reflects our team's dedication, open communication, and thorough approach to identifying and addressing risks, making our workplaces safer for everyone."

About Atlantic Packaging Products

As the Ontario division of the Atlantic Packaging group of companies, Atlantic Packaging Products is a North American leader in innovative and sustainable packaging. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including corrugated and decorative packaging, recycling services and paper bags.

Headquartered in Canada, with divisions in the United States, the Atlantic Packaging group of companies is committed to consistently meeting customers' expectations through collaboration, innovation, and lasting partnerships.

Additional information about Atlantic Packaging Products is available at atlantic.ca.

For further information, contact:



Tatiana Pogrebinskaya

Senior PR and Marketing Communications Manager

Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd.

Tel: (437) 214-2030

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Packaging Products