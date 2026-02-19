ATLANTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS WINS PAC GLOBAL BEST IN CLASS AWARD FOR TRANSFORMING CORRUGATED BOXES INTO A PREMIUM STORYTELLING MEDIUM

The packaging industry continues to evolve through innovation, and the new Zavida Coffee Roasters Organica Keurig 72 Pods box stands as a testament to the power of digital print technology. This premium corrugated package, produced on the Koenig & Bauer Durst SPC 130, demonstrates the exceptional precision and colour depth now achievable through direct digital print on uncoated white-top corrugate.

"The Koenig & Bauer Durst SPC 130 press enables high-speed, high-quality production that redeﬁnes traditional printing methods, offering exceptional ﬂexibility and faster speed to market to meet evolving customer demands," said Larissa Fritzen, Plant Manager at Atlantic.

Transforming retail packaging to reﬂect brand values and story

This project highlights a signiﬁcant shift in how corrugated packaging is utilized in the retail space. It moves beyond a simple box to become a canvas for premium branding.

"We've been partnering with Atlantic Packaging Products for more than twenty years. This collaboration is a clear example of how innovative internal graphic design at Zavida together with the corrugated expertise and advanced digital print capabilities of Atlantic, can elevate packaging and make it stand out on the shelf; enabling us to communicate our brand value and positioning effectively without compromising on quality or environmental responsibility," said Adi Montas, Marketing Commercialization Manager at Zavida Coffee Roasters.

Designed to reﬂect the natural, sustainable essence of the Organica brand, this packaging showcases vivid, high-resolution imagery with remarkable clarity.

"The intricate textures and organic tones reinforce the brand's environmental commitment through visual storytelling. The use of uncoated white-top corrugate aligns with eco-conscious values, offering a tactile experience that complements the design," said Anthony Memme, Digital Print Manager at Atlantic.

Driving innovation for sustainable packaging

The Zavida Organica project brought together Zavida, its design team, and technical experts from Atlantic Packaging Products to leverage digital innovation for sustainable packaging. Their collaboration resulted in a market-ready corrugated packaging solution that boosts brand perception and shelf visibility, with consumers responding positively to its authentic, eco-conscious design. This project highlights how partnership and advanced digital printing drive both creative quality and measurable market impact.

About Atlantic Packaging Products

As the Ontario division of the Atlantic Packaging group of companies, Atlantic Packaging Products is a North American leader in innovative and sustainable packaging. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including corrugated and decorative packaging, recycling services, and paper bags.

Headquartered in Canada, with divisions in the United States, the Atlantic Packaging group of companies is committed to consistently meeting customers' expectations through collaboration, innovation, and lasting partnerships.

Additional information relating to Atlantic Packaging Products is available on atlantic.ca.

