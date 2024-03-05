MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announced today that it will undertake the operations and maintenance work at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal (CHUM), one of the largest hospital centres in Canada. The contract is set within a public private partnership (P3) and will span a 26-year period.

"At AtkinsRéalis, the vast scope of work we undertake in the healthcare sector supports our commitment to communities and is aligned with our purpose," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO at AtkinsRéalis. "Our operations, maintenance and asset management capabilities, the in-depth knowledge of our local teams and excellent reputation in project delivery have enabled us to continue to grow our business in this sector across Canada."

The contract will be delivered by the AtkinsRéalis Operations and Maintenance (O&M) team, and will leverage expertise in engineering and project management that include:

maintenance of hospital structure, building systems and support systems;

life cycle (replacement) management of all the equipment under the Company's supervision;

use of advanced automation systems to monitor and continue to optimize the CHUM's energy use.

"Our healthcare system is facing a matrix of urgent problems, and by delivering reliable facilities management services supported by our in-house asset management, engineering and digital specialists, we help authorities focus on delivering care to patients," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada at AtkinsRéalis. "This contract reflects our commitment to delivering top-notch Operations and Maintenance solutions that enhance the operational efficiency of healthcare infrastructure. It will also increase our presence in the hospital segment of the Canadian P3 market and the backlog for AtkinsRéalis."

AtkinsRéalis manages the operation and maintenance work of many hospital infrastructures across Canada, including:

Toronto Center for Addiction and Mental Health

Restigouche Hospital Center

Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor Long Term Care Sites

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)

Health Centre (MUHC) North Battleford Hospital in Saskatchewan

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services in key regions (Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, as well as Asia, the Middle East and Australia), Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Reference in this press release to the "Company" or to "AtkinsRéalis" means, as the context may require, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's or management's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe-harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions and/or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, or could affect the extent to which a particular projection materializes. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties") and are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice-President, Investor Relations, 514.393.8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]