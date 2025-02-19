MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, welcomes Shawflex as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

Shawflex is a leading Canadian manufacturer of wire and cable and interconnect technologies for nuclear power applications, offering customized solutions for refurbishments, new builds, and next-generation SMR projects. With a local presence in Canada and an expanding global reach, Shawflex excels in designing cable, assembly and harness configurations to meet diverse nuclear requirements. Supported by its dedicated nuclear engineering team, Shawflex drives innovation through advanced R&D, and inhouse qualification and testing services, supporting critical infrastructure while fostering technological advancements. These efforts are creating new job opportunities and contributing to economic growth, reinforcing Shawflex's commitment to powering the future of the energy sector.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024, and is proudly supported by organizations including organized labour, supply chain, nuclear medicine, education, and Indigenous Canadian organizations. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank Shawflex for their leadership in Canada's world class nuclear sector, and their support for CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"Becoming an ambassador for the Canadians for CANDU campaign underscores Shawflex's commitment to supporting Canada's nuclear innovation. CANDU symbolizes reliability, sustainability, and Canadian ingenuity, values that align closely with our mission to deliver exceptional solutions for the nuclear industry and beyond," said Jarrod Shugg, Vice President and General Manager, Shawflex.

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 89,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

About Shawflex

Since 1960, Shawflex has been delivering custom advanced technological solutions, proudly made in Canada, to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries. Shawflex is the 'one-stop-shop' for custom engineered wire & cable and interconnect technologies, specializing in manufacturing innovative and reliable solutions for critical applications in North America and around the world. Serving diverse customers in nuclear, aerospace, mining, industrial and infrastructure markets, Shawflex stands out with its dedicated engineering solutions team, in-house testing capabilities, and advanced product development expertise. We pride ourselves on providing end-to-end customer solutions, from design and manufacturing to delivery and support. With decades of expertise and a commitment to continuous improvement, we empower our customers worldwide by providing comprehensive solutions that drive excellence in every project. To know more about Shawflex, visit www.shawflex.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

