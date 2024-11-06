MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, welcomes Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc. as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc. is located in Arnprior, Ontario and has, since 1959, been the manufacturer and supplier of zirconium fuel channel pressure tubes. Over the past 65 years Nu-Tech has supplied every pressure tube operating in every CANDU® reactor worldwide. Nu-Tech's metallurgical and quality engineers are continually working to enhance the operating life of the pressure tube, enhancing the efficiency and competitive advantage of CANDU technology.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024, and is proudly supported by organizations including organized labour, supply chain, nuclear medicine, education, and Indigenous Canadian organizations. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank Nu-Tech for their leadership in Canada's world class nuclear sector, and their support for CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"Nu-Tech has been able to leverage its expertise that was developed for the CANDU industry into products it supplies to research, medical, and Navy reactors and critical products for the aircraft industry. Today we are a significant contributor to the economy of Renfrew County, Ontario, providing well-paying jobs to individual employed by Nu-Tech and our supply chain across the greater Ottawa Valley," said George Legate, President, Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc.

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 89,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

ABOUT Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc

Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc. has been providing material solutions for the nuclear industry for the past 65 years. Nu-Tech pioneered an original method to extrude zirconium and titanium into seamless tubes which has evolved into our world class products. Nu-Tech has been continually developing pressure tubes since 1954 and today's Generation 4 tubes can be expected to deliver more consistent performance and superior life to the Generation 2 tubes supplied in 1974. Fast forward to today and Nu-Tech has over half a century of innovation in developing and supplying every pressure tube to every CANDU reactor operating in the world.

Our innovation continues with the development of products such as those used in the core of new Small Modular Reactors and the construction of zirconium pressure vessels for testing new forms of nuclear fuel used in these reactors.

In late 2021 Nu-Tech joined the family of companies owned by Reliance Inc, the largest metal supplier and distributor in the world. Nu-Tech is now able to leverage its expertise in materials engineering and quality control to provide access to the world's largest store of raw materials with over 100,000 different metal forms and grades. Please see us at www.nutechpm.com or [email protected] for more information.

