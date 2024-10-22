MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, welcomes McMaster University as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

Located in Hamilton, Ontario, McMaster is Canada's Nuclear University. Home to a 5MW nuclear research reactor and a suite of world-class nuclear research facilities, McMaster is a global leader in nuclear research and innovation, advancing discoveries in clean energy, medical isotopes, nuclear safety, environmental and materials science, while providing unique education and training opportunities for the next generation of nuclear industry leaders. McMaster is the world's leading supplier of iodine-125, a medical isotope used to treat prostate and other cancers.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank McMaster University for their leadership in Canada's world class nuclear sector, and their support for CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"McMaster is proud to be an ambassador for the Canadians for CANDU campaign," says Susan Tighe, McMaster's Provost and Vice-President (Academic). "For 65 years, McMaster has pioneered innovations in nuclear medicine, energy and materials to help build cleaner and healthier communities in Canada and around the world. CANDU technology has been instrumental to Canada's remarkable history of nuclear research and innovation and will play a critical role in its future – powering cutting-edge research, technologies and discoveries that improve the health and well-being of Canadians."

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 89,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

About McMaster University

Located in Hamilton, Ontario, McMaster University is among Canada's most research-intensive universities, and the nation's preeminent nuclear research institution. The McMaster campus houses a unique suite of world class nuclear research facilities anchored by the McMaster Nuclear Reactor – a multi-purpose research reactor that provides neutrons for medical isotope production and scientific research. McMaster University's nuclear research facilities enable discoveries in medicine, clean energy, nuclear safety, materials and environmental science, while providing cancer treatments for more than 70,000 patients every year.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

