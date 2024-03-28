AtkinsRéalis welcomes Kinectrics as new Canadians for CANDU ambassador

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, welcomes Kinectrics Inc., a global provider of nuclear lifecycle services, as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chretien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank Kinectrics for their leadership in Canada's world class nuclear sector, and their support for CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"We fully support this initiative and are keen to play a role in helping raise awareness among Canadians of the importance of home-grown CANDU technology for the energy transition, and also for economic growth and the continued prosperity of the Canadian supply chain," said David Harris, CEO, Kinectrics. "With decades of nuclear experience and specialized capabilities working with CANDU components, parts, and medical isotope production, Kinectrics is uniquely positioned to help provide the leadership, innovation and technology needed to provide safe, reliable and affordable nuclear power in Canada and globally."

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 76,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions. 1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization. 2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

ABOUT KINECTRICS INC.

Kinectrics is the category leader in providing lifecycle management services for the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in engineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independent laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment and an award-winning team of over 1,300 engineers and technical experts. From initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably, and efficiently throughout their entire lifecycle.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services in key regions (Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, as well as Asia, the Middle East and Australia), Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

