MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, welcomes AECON, its leading construction partner for the engineering and procurement of the ongoing refurbishment of 10 CANDU units in Ontario for its clients Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation (OPG), as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chretien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"We are thrilled to have had AECON as a valued partner for over a decade. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been instrumental in delivering refurbishments and new builds that have significantly enhanced our nuclear sector's capabilities. AECON's work plays a pivotal role in our supply chain, driving efficiency and innovation. In addition to being exemplary partners, we are proud of AECON's leadership for joining the Canadians for CANDU campaign. Their dedication further strengthens our collective efforts towards our shared goals, showcasing their commitment to supporting CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"Aecon is at the forefront of delivering nuclear infrastructure that will provide clean, reliable and affordable electricity for generations to come and Canadian CANDU technology is part of the solution to meet carbon emission reduction targets," said Aaron Johnson, Senior Vice President, Aecon Nuclear. "We look forward to supporting our clients in their technology selection and deployment as their construction partner of choice to deliver nuclear projects safely, to stringent quality requirements, on time and on budget."

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 76,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

