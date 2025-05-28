MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company [AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), has been awarded a $450 million execution contract by Ontario Power Generation (OPG), for the first of four planned small modular reactor (SMR) units at the Darlington New Nuclear Project. The 300-megawatt BWRX-300 small modular reactor being delivered for OPG in Durham Region, east of Toronto, will supply enough power for 300,000 homes.1

AtkinsRéalis is providing OPG with expertise for the engineering of the SMR. This includes project management, licensing, engineering, design, procurement, construction support and commissioning, as well as digital delivery capabilities in both the nuclear island and balance of plant scopes for the project.

"As a world-class engineering services and nuclear organization, we are advocates for the role of SMRs in the energy mix to create stable, affordable, and reliable power grids," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our involvement in the G7's first grid-scale SMR and Canada's first nuclear new build in roughly 30 years reaffirms our leading position in the global nuclear energy market, for both large and small reactor technologies. Our trusted relationship with OPG supporting hydropower assets and refurbishing CANDU reactors at Darlington and Pickering will support this project's successful completion by 2030."

AtkinsRéalis has been the architect-engineer on the Darlington New Nuclear Project alliance team since 2023. The Company is working alongside GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy and Aecon Kiewit Nuclear Partners. The site preparation work undertaken under an earlier validation phase contract has been completed on time and on budget. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has issued a license to construct the SMR, and the Ontario government has also given its final approval for construction of the first of four planned units at the site.

"AtkinsRéalis is a long-time trusted partner to OPG, including on the on-time, on budget Darlington Refurbishment Project," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG President and CEO. "We will draw on our shared experience for similar success as we build the first small modular reactor in the G7 at the Darlington New Nuclear Project site."

"Ontario's power demand is expected to surge by 75% by 20502 and we'll need all sources of cleaner power to meet the need, including large and small nuclear reactor technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "Together with our alliance partners, we will ensure Canada continues to lead the G7 in advancing the use of SMR technology, as AtkinsRéalis also continues to support international SMR projects in the UK, US, and Poland."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us LinkedIn.

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Sector

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis' CANDU technology also allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The company also supports cancer treatment through its partnership with TerraPower to extract isotopes from legacy nuclear material. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

