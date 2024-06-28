MONTREAL, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company [AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), has signed a framework agreement with Orlen-Synthos Green Energy (OSGE), and a teaming agreement between OSGE, AtkinsRéalis, Aecon, and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) to support the planned deployment of a fleet of GEH's BWRX-300 small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland.

"We are positioning ourselves as the partner of choice for utilities worldwide on deploying nuclear power technology," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "As Poland undertakes a visionary modernization of its power grid, moving away from coal and toward nuclear power via both large and small reactors, we're thrilled to offer our expertise to provide Poland with clean, reliable, and safe electricity for generations."

A future mandate with OSGE would see AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear market provide front end engineering and consulting services as technical advisor to build a road map to deploy the BWRX-300 SMRs at six different proposed sites in Poland. BWRX-300 SMR deployment in Poland will leverage an international and local supply chain backed up by nuclear talent from Canada to deliver a project with the highest standards in safety and quality.

Playing a Leading Role in SMR Deployment Worldwide

As the original equipment manufacturer of larger-output CANDU® reactors, AtkinsRéalis possesses extensive nuclear new build expertise for SMRs as well. In Canada, the company is architect engineer on the G7's first grid-scale SMR at Ontario Power Generation's Darlington site.1 Coming online by 2029, AtkinsRéalis is providing a diverse range of expertise to deliver the SMR. This spans project management, licensing, engineering, design, procurement, commissioning, and supporting construction management. AtkinsRéalis is also working with GEH to complete the standard plant design for the BWRX-300 SMR technology.

"As outlined in our recent Investor Day, the services side of our global Nuclear business which includes SMR builds will be an important source of work and talent attraction for us in the future," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "With global electricity demand tripling by 20502, we see there being a market for 1,000 new nuclear reactors to be built. Alongside large reactors, SMRs will make up a portion of those new builds to provide the quantum of extra power needed. We will draw on our expertise from the ongoing successful deployment of the BWRX-300 SMR in Canada at Darlington to repeat the outcome for Poland. AtkinsRéalis looks forward to continued partnership with GEH for further deployment of BWRX-300 SMRs across the world."

OSGE is a joint venture between ORLEN, the largest multi-energy company in Central Europe, and Synthos Green Energy – a part of the largest privately owned industrial group in Poland and the exclusive partner of GEH to market and deploy BWRX-300 SMRs in Poland. OSGE eventually plans to expand its operations to more European jurisdictions. OSGE is already working closely with Ontario Power Generation to scale up their SMR expertise in preparation.3 Poland's energy regulators are also consulting closely with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, to prepare the necessary regulatory and licencing framework in the country to support nuclear power.4

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Business

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis is also involved in developing medical radioisotopes for cancer research through its partnership with TerraPower. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as updated in the first quarter 2024 MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors , Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]