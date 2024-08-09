MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

AtkinsRéalis delivered strong Q2 results, with significant year-over-year increases in Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBIT, Net Income and EPS. The Company's Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions improved year-over-year, mainly driven by the Company's initiatives presented at the Investor Day on June 13, 2024. Note that the net income and EPS were impacted in the quarter by a strong share price appreciation, increasing the Company's compensation costs. The Company's backlog continued to achieve record highs with strong year-over-year increases in Engineering Services Regions and Nuclear.

"We concluded the first half of the year with another strong quarter, delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth and margin expansion. We continue to see robust demand for our engineering services business and the market remains strong, as witnessed by our record backlog," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "In addition, we are encouraged by the exceptional opportunities we are seeing across our Nuclear portfolio, particularly in CANDU® refurbishment. With the powerful organic growth engine we have constructed, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term shareholder value."

"In June, we held our Investor Day where we introduced our new 'Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth' strategy underpinned by three pillars. In alignment with these pillars, we highlighted the ways in which we will optimize the business, accelerate value creation, and explore untapped potential. We also unveiled our long-term financial targets, emphasizing our confidence in driving growth, improving margins and delivering excellence for our customers. I want to thank the exceptional leadership team of AtkinsRéalis for setting the tone in differentiating the Company, as well as our 38,500 employees for their passion and dedication in helping to engineer a better future for our planet and its people."

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

(All results reflect comparisons to prior-year period of Q2 2023, except as otherwise indicated)

(Engineering Services Regions is comprised of the following reportable segments: Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland ("UKI"), United States & Latin America ("USLA") and Asia, Middle East & Australia ("AMEA"))

AtkinsRéalis Services revenue (1) totaled $2.3 billion , an increase of 17.0%, or 17.0% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis Engineering Services Regions revenue (1) totaled $1.7 billion , an increase of 11.6%, or 12.0% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis , above the Company's full year outlook range, with organic revenue growth in all regions Nuclear revenue totaled $357.6 million , an increase of 42.4%, or 40.9% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis , well above the Company's full year outlook range

AtkinsRéalis Services Segment Adjusted EBIT (1) increased by 21.9% to $203.8 million Segment Adjusted EBIT for Engineering Services Regions (1) increased by 19.0% to $157.4 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 9.0%, while the Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (2)(4) was 15.2%, an increase of 110 basis points and in line with the Company's full year outlook range Segment Adjusted EBIT for Nuclear increased by 31.8% to $43.4 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 12.1%

Segment Adjusted EBIT for LSTK Projects was negative $18.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA from PS&PM (2) increased by 12.2% to $187.6 million

AtkinsRéalis Services backlog (1) reached a new record-high and totaled $15.6 billion as at June 30, 2024 , an increase of 26.4% from June 30, 2023

Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders totaled $82.2 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $63.8 million , or $0.36 per diluted share

Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (2) totaled $85.3 million , or $0.49 per diluted share. Results this quarter were impacted by a strong share price appreciation, which increased the Company's expenses related to the AtkinsRéalis' long-term incentive plans ("LTIP")

Net cash used for operating activities of $88.7 million

The Company returned $16.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends ( $22.6 million year-to-date)

Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(2)(5) was 1.9 as at June 30, 2024 compared to 3.1 as at June 30, 2023

2024 Outlook

The Company is raising its Nuclear organic revenue growth(2)(3) outlook for full year 2024 compared to 2023 to between 30% and 35%, from the previous range of between 15% and 20%, reflecting strong growth to date and confidence in continued demand, supported by a strong backlog.

The Company is adjusting its Nuclear Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio outlook for full year 2024 to between 12% and 14%, from the previous range of between 13% and 15%, reflective of the 2024 business mix and in line with the Company's long-term target introduced at the Investor Day on June 13, 2024.

All other financial outlook metrics for full year 2024, issued on March 1, 2024, in the Q4 2023 press release, and as updated on May 15, 2024 in the Q1 2024 press release, are maintained.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Professional Services & Project Management are collectively referred to as "PS&PM" to distinguish them from "Capital" activities. PS&PM groups together the Company's segments, namely Engineering Services Regions (Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland ("UKI"), United States & Latin America ("USLA"), and Asia, Middle East, & Australia ("AMEA")), Nuclear, Linxon, and Lump-Sum Turnkey ("LSTK") Projects, while Capital is its own reportable segment and separate from PS&PM.

The increase in net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders was mainly due to higher Segment Adjusted EBIT, partially offset by higher corporate selling, general and administrative expenses primarily driven by higher LTIP compensation costs.

IFRS Financial Highlights



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 2024A 2023A Revenues







From PS&PM 2,336.2 2,102.2 4,593.9 4,108.9 From Capital 27.8 29.4 34.4 45.7

2,364.0 2,131.5 4,628.3 4,154.6 Attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders







Net income







From PS&PM 68.3 49.8 121.5 75.8 From Capital 13.9 14.0 6.2 16.4

82.2 63.8 127.7 92.2 Diluted EPS







From PS&PM ($) 0.39 0.28 0.69 0.43 From Capital ($) 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.09

0.47 0.36 0.73 0.53

Non-IFRS Financial Highlights



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 2024A 2023A Attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders







Adjusted net income from PS&PM(2) 85.3 71.9 159.2 127.3 Adjusted diluted EPS from PS&PM(2)(6) ($) 0.49 0.41 0.91 0.73 Adjusted EBITDA from PS&PM(2) 187.6 167.2 362.4 323.1

Segment Performance



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 2024A 2023A Segment revenues





AtkinsRéalis Services





Engineering Services Regions 1,746.6 1,565.0 3,465.7 3,035.1 Nuclear 357.6 251.2 656.2 495.5 Linxon 187.0 142.2 345.8 263.8 Total 2,291.3 1,958.5 4,467.7 3,794.4 LSTK Projects 44.9 143.7 126.2 314.5 Capital 27.8 29.4 34.4 45.7

2,364.0 2,131.5 4,628.3 4,154.6









Segment Adjusted EBIT



AtkinsRéalis Services





Engineering Services Regions 157.4 132.4 303.4 255.2 Nuclear 43.4 33.0 82.4 65.6 Linxon 2.9 1.8 4.8 2.6 Total 203.8 167.1 390.6 323.5 LSTK Projects (18.4) (12.6) (31.5) (21.8) Capital 22.2 23.7 23.3 35.3

207.6 178.2 382.4 337.1









Backlog as at June 30





AtkinsRéalis Services





Engineering Services Regions 12,213.8 10,283.7 Nuclear



1,748.5 1,116.6 Linxon



1,654.9 957.5 Total



15,617.1 12,357.7 LSTK Projects

251.4 421.9 Capital



22.0 27.3





15,890.5 12,807.0

All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated Certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding A For the six-month period ended June 30

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call / Webcast

AtkinsRéalis will hold a conference call and audio webcast today at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and present its second quarter financial results. The live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link posted on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com/en/investors. The call will also be accessible by telephone, for which an accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at www.atkinsrealis.com/en/investors/investor-essentials/investors-briefcase/2024.

Please dial toll free at 1 844 763 8274 in North America, dial 1 647 484 8814 outside North America, or dial +44 20 3795 9972 in the United Kingdom. A recording and a transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website within 24 hours following the call.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures, Total of Segments Measures and Non-Financial Information

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following non‑IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information are used by the Company in this press release: Organic revenue growth (contraction), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders, Adjusted diluted EPS, Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio, Segment net revenue, Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio and Net limited recourse and recourse debt as well as certain measures for various reportable segments that are grouped together, such as revenue for the various Engineering Services Regions segments and the various segments that comprise the AtkinsRéalis Services line of business. Additional details for these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information can be found below and in Sections 4, 6 and 9 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the second quarter of 2024, which sections are incorporated by reference into this press release, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and other issuers may define these measures differently and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures prepared by other issuers. Such non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

However, management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information provide additional insight into the Company's operating performance and financial position and certain investors may use this information to evaluate the Company's performance from period to period. Furthermore, certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, certain additional IFRS measures and ratios, certain supplementary financial measures, certain total of segments measures and other non-financial information are presented separately for PS&PM, by excluding components related to Capital, as the Company believes that such measures are useful as these PS&PM activities are usually analyzed separately by the Company. Reconciliations and calculations of non-IFRS measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information to the most comparable IFRS measures and ratios are set forth below in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release.

(1) Total of segments measure.



(2) Non-IFRS financial measure or ratio or supplementary financial measure.



(3) Organic revenue growth (contraction) is a non-IFRS ratio comparing organic revenue (which excludes foreign exchange and acquisitions and disposals impacts), itself a non-IFRS financial measure, between two periods. See "Calculation of organic revenue growth" in the section "Reconciliations and calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.



(4) Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for the Engineering Services Regions is a non-IFRS ratio based on Segment Adjusted EBITDA and segment net revenue, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Calculation of Segment net revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions" in the section "Reconciliations and calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.



(5) Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-IFRS ratio based on net limited recourse and recourse debt at the end of a given period and Adjusted EBITDA of the corresponding trailing twelve-month period, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Calculation of Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio" in the section "Reconciliations and calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.



(6) Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-IFRS ratio based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders, itself a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM to IFRS net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders" in the section "Reconciliations and calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.

Reconciliations and Calculations

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM to IFRS net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders



Q2 2024 Q2 2023

Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (In $) Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (In $) Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (IFRS)



82.2 0.47



63.8 0.36 Restructuring and transformation costs (reversal) (0.4) - (0.4)

6.7 (1.4) 5.3

Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 21.0 (4.1) 16.9

20.9 (4.1) 16.8

Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 0.6 - 0.6

- - -

Total adjustments 21.1 (4.1) 17.1 0.10 27.6 (5.5) 22.1 0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (non-IFRS)



99.3 0.56



85.9 0.49

















Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital



13.9 0.08



14.0 0.08 Total adjustments - - - - - - - - Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital (non-IFRS)



13.9 0.08



14.0 0.08

















Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (non-IFRS)



85.3 0.49



71.9 0.41



Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023

Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (In $) Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (In $) Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (IFRS)



127.7 0.73



92.2 0.53 Restructuring and transformation costs 4.1 (1.1) 3.0

21.2 (3.1) 18.2

Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 41.9 (8.1) 33.8

41.5 (8.1) 33.4

Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 0.9 - 0.9

- - -

Total adjustments 46.9 (9.3) 37.7 0.21 62.7 (11.2) 51.5 0.29 Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (non-IFRS)



165.4 0.94



143.8 0.82

















Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital



6.2 0.04



16.4 0.09 Total adjustments - - - - - - - - Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital (non-IFRS)



6.2 0.04



16.4 0.09

















Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (non-IFRS)



159.2 0.91



127.3 0.73

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income



Q2 2024 Q2 2023

From PS&PM From Capital Total From PS&PM From Capital Total Net income 69.2 13.9 83.1 49.6 14.0 63.7 Net financial expenses 41.9 1.4 43.3 40.3 2.7 43.0 Income tax expense (recovery) 14.3 (0.2) 14.1 8.0 - 8.0 EBIT 125.4 15.1 140.5 97.9 16.7 114.6 Depreciation and amortization 62.1 - 62.1 62.5 - 62.5 EBITDA 187.4 15.1 202.6 160.5 16.7 177.1 Restructuring and transformation costs (reversal) (0.4) - (0.4) 6.7 - 6.7 Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 0.6 - 0.6 - - - Adjusted EBITDA 187.6 15.1 202.7 167.2 16.7 183.9



Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023

From PS&PM From Capital Total From PS&PM From Capital Total Net income 123.5 6.2 129.7 75.7 16.4 92.1 Net financial expenses 78.4 2.9 81.3 86.1 4.3 90.4 Income tax expense 31.6 - 31.7 19.1 0.5 19.5 EBIT 233.5 9.2 242.7 180.8 21.3 202.1 Depreciation and amortization 123.9 - 123.9 121.1 - 121.1 EBITDA 357.4 9.2 366.6 301.9 21.3 323.2 Restructuring and transformation costs 4.1 - 4.1 21.2 - 21.2 Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 0.9 - 0.9 - - - Adjusted EBITDA 362.4 9.2 371.6 323.1 21.3 344.4

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Components of Engineering Services Regions



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Segment revenues







Canada 372.4 358.1 743.3 658.7 UKI 603.0 595.3 1,209.9 1,190.0 USLA 435.6 382.5 851.3 750.4 AMEA 335.7 229.0 661.1 436.1 Engineering Service Regions 1,746.6 1,565.0 3,465.7 3,035.1 Segment Adjusted EBIT







Canada 17.1 18.9 33.0 28.2 UKI 68.0 57.2 129.1 114.9 USLA 36.2 36.0 75.5 75.6 AMEA 36.1 20.2 65.8 36.6 Engineering Services Regions 157.4 132.4 303.4 255.2





June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Backlog





Canada

7,602.8 6,019.1 UKI

1,720.7 1,640.9 USLA

1,520.8 1,473.1 AMEA

1,369.4 1,150.6 Engineering Services Regions

12,213.8 10,283.7

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT to Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Engineering Services Regions



Q2 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Segment Adjusted EBIT – Engineering Services Regions 157.4 303.4 Depreciation and amortization – Engineering Services Regions 32.1 62.9 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services Regions 189.5 366.3

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Calculation of Segment net revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions



Q2 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,746.6 3,465.7 Less: Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable directly from clients – Engineering Services Regions 502.1 1,045.5 Segment net revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,244.5 2,420.2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services Regions 189.5 366.3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio – Engineering Services Regions 15.2 % 15.1 %



Q2 2023 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,565.0 3,035.1 Less: Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable directly from clients – Engineering Services Regions 401.2 821.9 Segment net revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,163.8 2,213.2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services Regions 164.0 315.7 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio – Engineering Services Regions 14.1 % 14.3 %

Engineering Services Regions comprises Canada, UKI, USLA and AMEA segments All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Calculation of organic revenue growth



Revenue Q2 2024 Revenue Q2 2023 Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 1,746.6 1,565.0 181.6 26.4 (32.7) 187.9 Nuclear 357.6 251.2 106.4 3.6 - 102.8 Linxon 187.0 142.2 44.7 2.9 - 41.8 Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 2,291.3 1,958.5 332.8 33.0 (32.7) 332.5



Revenue Q2 2024 Revenue Q2 2023 Variance Foreign exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 1,746.6 1,565.0 11.6 % 1.7 % (2.1) % 12.0 % Nuclear 357.6 251.2 42.4 % 1.5 % - 40.9 % Linxon 187.0 142.2 31.5 % 2.1 % - 29.4 % Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 2,291.3 1,958.5 17.0 % 1.7 % (1.7) % 17.0 %



Revenue Six months

ended June 30, 2024 Revenue Six months

ended June 30, 2023 Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 3,465.7 3,035.1 430.6 47.8 (68.2) 451.0 Nuclear 656.2 495.5 160.7 6.9 - 153.8 Linxon 345.8 263.8 82.0 4.1 - 78.0 Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 4,467.7 3,794.4 673.3 58.7 (68.2) 682.7



Revenue Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Revenue Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Variance Foreign exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 3,465.7 3,035.1 14.2 % 1.6 % (2.2) % 14.9 % Nuclear 656.2 495.5 32.4 % 1.4 % - 31.0 % Linxon 345.8 263.8 31.1 % 1.5 % - 29.6 % Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 4,467.7 3,794.4 17.7 % 1.5 % (1.8) % 18.0 %

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Calculation of Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio



June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Limited recourse debt 398.6 400.0 Recourse debt 1,492.2 1,828.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 420.4 552.5 Net limited recourse and recourse debt 1,470.4 1,675.7 Adjusted EBITDA (trailing 12 months) 789.8 547.7 Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.9 3.1

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release, and hereafter, to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates, or AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or one or more of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates.

Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's or management's budgets, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the following: i) future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, project- or contract-specific cost reforecasts and claims provisions, and future prospects; and ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe-harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions and/or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, or could affect the extent to which a particular projection materializes. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 Annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report Our Results"). If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, matters relating to: (a) fixed-price contracts or the Company's failure to meet contractual schedule, performance requirements or to execute projects efficiently; (b) backlog and contracts with termination for convenience provisions; (c) contract awards and timing; (d) being a provider of services to government agencies; (e) international operations; (f) nuclear liability; (g) ownership interests in investments; (h) dependence on third parties; (i) supply chain disruptions; (j) joint arrangements and partnerships; (k) information systems and data and compliance with privacy legislation; (l) artificial intelligence ("AI") and other innovative technologies; (m) qualified personnel; (n) strategic direction; (o) competition; (p) professional liability or liability for faulty services; (q) monetary damages and penalties in connection with professional and engineering reports and opinions; (r) gaps in insurance coverage; (s) health and safety; (t) work stoppages, union negotiations and other labour matters; (u) epidemics, pandemics and other health crises; (v) global climate change, extreme weather conditions and the impact of natural or other disasters; (w) environmental, social and governance ("ESG"); * divestitures and the sale of significant assets; (y) intellectual property; (z) liquidity and financial position; (aa) indebtedness; (bb) impact of operating results and level of indebtedness on financial situation; (cc) security under the CDPQ Loan Agreement (as defined in the Company's 2024 second quarter MD&A); (dd) dependence on subsidiaries to help repay indebtedness; (ee) dividends; (ff) post-employment benefit obligations, including pension-related obligations; (gg) working capital requirements; (hh) collection from customers; (ii) impairment of goodwill and other non-current intangible and tangible assets; (jj) the impact on the Company of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations and dispute settlements; (kk) employee, agent or partner misconduct or failure to comply with anti-corruption and other government laws and regulations; (ll) reputation of the Company; (mm) inherent limitations to the Company's control framework; (nn) environmental laws and regulations; (oo) global economic conditions; (pp) inflation; (qq) fluctuations in commodity prices; and (rr) income taxes.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information on risks and uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the sections "Risks and Uncertainties", "How We Analyze and Report Our Results" and "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" in the Company's 2023 Annual MD&A and as updated in the second quarter 2024 MD&A filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any written or oral forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

