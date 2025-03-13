Record-high Nuclear quarterly revenue and Segment Adjusted EBIT

Strong positive operating cash flows

Record-high AtkinsRéalis Services backlog

MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

AtkinsRéalis concluded the year with significant year over year increases in revenue and Segment Adjusted EBIT for full year 2024. The Company also delivered increased operating cash flows for a second consecutive quarter, having generated $525.8 million of net cash from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024. The demand for the Company's services and nuclear products continued to be robust, resulting in a record-high AtkinsRéalis Services backlog, with material increases in each of the Engineering Services Regions, Nuclear and Linxon segments.

"We capped off a very strong 2024 with fourth quarter results driven by continued growth in AtkinsRéalis Services. The demand for our nuclear and engineering services remains robust, as witnessed by our 15% organic revenue growth in AtkinsRéalis Services in 2024," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "We also passed a major milestone in early 2025, delivering the Trillium Line project to our client, who has successfully put this light rail transit project in operation for the benefit of the community of Ottawa. With strong operating cash flows in the second half of 2024, we have a strong balance sheet and low debt, which provides financial flexibility to invest for future growth. 2024 also marked the successful conclusion of our Pivoting to Growth Strategy. As we enter the next phase — Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth — we are confident in the long-term potential of AtkinsRéalis to drive further value creation as a key partner to public entities around the world as they embark on building a more secure, sustainable energy future. Our recent success and our confidence in capturing future opportunities is underpinned by the hard work and dedication of our 38,500 talented team members. We are truly appreciative for all they do to Deliver Excellence and Drive Growth."

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

(All results reflect comparisons to prior-year period of Q4 2023, except as otherwise indicated)

(Engineering Services Regions is comprised of the following reportable segments: Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland ("UKI"), United States & Latin America ("USLA") and Asia, Middle East & Australia ("AMEA"))

AtkinsRéalis Services revenue (1) totaled $2.5 billion , an increase of 15.1%, or 11.5% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis Engineering Services Regions revenue (1) totaled $1.7 billion , an increase of 0.6%, or a decrease of 3.1% on an organic revenue contraction (2)(3) basis Nuclear revenue totaled a record-high of $464.3 million , an increase of 67.0%, or 64.3% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis Linxon revenue totaled $300.9 million , an increase of 73.0%, or 69.8% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis

AtkinsRéalis Services Segment Adjusted EBIT (1) increased by 20.6% to $242.8 million Segment Adjusted EBIT for Engineering Services Regions (1) increased by 3.3% to $167.5 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 9.8%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (2)(4) was 16.3% Segment Adjusted EBIT for Nuclear increased by 35.7% to a record-high of $55.9 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 12.0% Segment Adjusted EBIT for Linxon was $19.3 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 6.4%

LSTK Projects Segment Adjusted EBIT was negative $84.4 million , mainly due to elevated commissioning costs on the recent completion of the Trillium project and additional provisions related to future delays in putting the Eglinton project into operation

Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (2) , was $45.8 million , or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $79.5 million , or $0.45 per diluted share in Q4 2023

Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders was $52.4 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $90.0 million , or $0.51 per diluted share in Q4 2023

Net cash generated from operating activities of $310.7 million

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

(All results reflect comparisons to full year 2023, except as otherwise indicated)

AtkinsRéalis Services revenue (1) reached a record-high of $9.3 billion , an increase of 16.3%, or 15.1% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis Engineering Services Regions revenue (1) achieved a record-high of $7.0 billion , an increase of 9.4%, or 8.4% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis Nuclear revenue reached a record-high of $1.5 billion , an increase of 42.6%, or 40.8% on an organic revenue gro wth (2)(3) basis

AtkinsRéalis Services Segment Adjusted EBIT (1) increased by 22.5% to $871.9 million , representing a 9.4% margin Segment Adjusted EBIT for Engineering Services Regions (1) increased by 16.2% to $657.2 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 9.4%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (2)(4) was 15.9%, an increase of 90 basis points Segment Adjusted EBIT for Nuclear increased by 26.6% to $184.1 million , representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 12.4%

LSTK Projects Segment Adjusted EBIT was negative $133.6 million

Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (1) was $315.0 million , or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $274.1 million , or $1.56 per diluted share in 2023

Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders totaled $283.9 million , or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $287.2 million , or $1.64 per diluted share in 2023, which included a net gain on disposal of the Company's Scandinavian engineering services business of $46.2 million , or $0.26 per diluted share

The Company returned $53.0 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2024

AtkinsRéalis Services backlog (1) reached a new record-high level and totaled $17.2 billion as at December 31, 2024 , an increase of 25.1% from December 31, 2023 . Bookings in 2024 totaled $11.3 billion, representing a 1.22 booking-to-revenue ratio (1)(7)

Net cash generated from operating activities, which included certain advances payments on Nuclear projects, totaled $525.8 million

Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(2)(5) was 1.1 as at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.4 as at September 30, 2024 and 1.8 as at December 31, 2023

2025 Outlook

Engineering Services Regions (1) organic revenue growth (2)( 3) over 2024 expected to be between 7% and 9%, with a Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (2)(4) expected to be between 16% and 17%

Nuclear revenue expected to be between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion with a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio expected to be between 12% and 14%

Net cash generated from operating activities is expected to be in excess of $300 million for 2025, after giving effect to certain advance payments on Nuclear projects received in 2024

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Professional Services & Project Management are collectively referred to as "PS&PM" to distinguish them from "Capital" activities. PS&PM groups together the Company's segments, namely Engineering Services Regions (Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland ("UKI"), United States & Latin America ("USLA"), and Asia, Middle East, & Australia ("AMEA")), Nuclear, Linxon, and Lump-Sum Turnkey ("LSTK") Projects, while Capital is its own reportable segment and separate from PS&PM.

Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2024 was lower than the corresponding period in 2023, mainly due to a lower Segment Adjusted EBIT from LSTK Projects and higher corporate selling, general & administrative expenses, attributable to a higher long-term incentive plans (LTIP) expense which was impacted by a strong share price appreciation, partially offset by higher Segment Adjusted EBIT from the AtkinsRéalis Services businesses.

IFRS Financial Highlights



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024A 2023A Revenues







From PS&PM 2,524.2 2,215.5 9,541.9 8,495.6 From Capital 63.5 64.1 126.1 138.7

2,587.7 2,279.6 9,668.0 8,634.3 Attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders







Net income (loss)







From PS&PM (0.3) 46.2 209.1 213.0 From Capital 52.7 43.8 74.7 74.2

52.4 90.0 283.9 287.2 Diluted EPS







From PS&PM ($) 0.00 0.26 1.19 1.21 From Capital ($) 0.30 0.25 0.43 0.42

0.30 0.51 1.62 1.64

Non-IFRS Financial Highlights



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024A 2023A Attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders







Adjusted net income from PS&PM(2) 45.8 79.5 315.0 274.1 Adjusted diluted EPS from PS&PM(2)(6) ($) 0.26 0.45 1.79 1.56 Adjusted EBITDA from PS&PM(2) 152.4 186.5 748.0 678.2

Segment Performance



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024A 2023A Revenues







AtkinsRéalis Services







Engineering Services Regions 1,709.9 1,698.9 6,967.5 6,366.9 Nuclear 464.3 278.1 1,489.4 1,044.1 Linxon 300.9 173.9 835.7 577.8 Total 2,475.1 2,150.9 9,292.6 7,988.8 LSTK Projects 49.1 64.6 249.4 506.7 Capital 63.5 64.1 126.1 138.7

2,587.7 2,279.6 9,668.0 8,634.3









Segment Adjusted EBIT







AtkinsRéalis Services







Engineering Services Regions 167.5 162.2 657.2 565.5 Nuclear 55.9 41.2 184.1 145.5 Linxon 19.3 (2.1) 30.6 0.9 Total 242.8 201.3 871.9 711.9 LSTK Projects (84.4) (23.6) (133.6) (58.6) Capital 58.2 54.5 106.6 112.6

216.5 232.2 844.8 766.0









Backlog as at December 31







AtkinsRéalis Services







Engineering Services Regions



11,864.5 10,452.6 Nuclear



3,202.7 1,854.0 Linxon



2,130.6 1,439.2 Total



17,197.8 13,745.8 LSTK Projects



234.3 364.6 Capital



22.6 23.0





17,454.7 14,133.4

All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated Certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding A For the year ended December 31

2025 Outlook

This outlook is provided as at March 13, 2025 to assist analysts and investors in formulating their respective views on the year ending December 31, 2025 . The following information is based on current expectations. This information is forward-looking and the actual results could differ materially. The 2025 Outlook section should be read in conjunction with the information on forward-looking statements at the end of this press release.

to assist analysts and investors in formulating their respective views on the year ending . The following information is based on current expectations. This information is forward-looking and the actual results could differ materially. The 2025 Outlook section should be read in conjunction with the information on forward-looking statements at the end of this press release. This outlook is based on the assumptions and methodology described in the Company's 2024 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "2024 Annual MD&A") under the heading "How We Budget and Forecast Our Results" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below and is subject to the risks and uncertainties summarized therein and in the 2024 Annual MD&A.

AtkinsRéalis is providing the following targets for the full year 2025:



2025 Target 2024 Actual Engineering Services Regions (1)



Organic revenue growth(2)(3) Between 7% and 9% 8.4 % Expected to be more weighted in the second half of 2025 Segment adjusted EBITDA to segment

net revenue ratio(2)(4) Between 16% and 17% 15.9 % Nuclear



Revenue Between $1.6 and $1.7 billion $1.5 billion Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment

revenue ratio Between 12% and 14% 12.4 % Corporate selling, general and

administrative expenses



From PS&PM From Capital Between $120 and $130 million ~$30 million $155 million $28 million Amortization of intangible assets

related to business combinations ~$85 million $81 million Net cash generated from operating

activities In excess of $300 million $526 million Expected to be more weighted in the second half of 2025 Acquisition of property and equipment

and additions to intangible assets (incl.

CANDU® MONARKTM nuclear reactor

development) Between $150 and $200 million $160 million

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2025. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

Additional Note

The Company has identified an adjustment relating to the recognition of unused tax losses as at December 31, 2022, as a result of which AtkinsRéalis has restated certain amounts reported in its consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and in its consolidated income statement for the year ended December 31, 2022. AtkinsRéalis determined that, from an overall perspective, this adjustment did not have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements for any of the aforementioned periods. For more details, see Note 2C to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 as well as note (1) to the table in Section 4.1, note (2) in section 8.5 and note (1) associated for Deferred income tax asset and Retained earnings, respectively, in section 9 of the Company's 2024 Annual MD&A.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures, Total of Segments Measures and Non-Financial Information

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following non‑IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information are used by the Company in this press release: Organic revenue growth (contraction), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders, Adjusted diluted EPS, Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio, Segment net revenue, Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, Net limited recourse and recourse debt, and Booking-to-revenue ratio, as well as certain measures for various reportable segments that are grouped together, such as Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBIT and Backlog for the various Engineering Services Regions segments and the various segments that comprise the AtkinsRéalis Services line of business. Additional details for these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information can be found below and in Sections 4, 8 and 13 of the 2024 Annual MD&A, which sections are incorporated by reference into this press release, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and other issuers may define these measures differently and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures prepared by other issuers. Such non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

However, management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information provide additional insight into the Company's operating performance and financial position, and certain investors may use this information to evaluate the Company's performance from period to period. Furthermore, certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, certain additional IFRS measures and ratios, certain supplementary financial measures, certain total of segments measures and other non-financial information are presented separately for PS&PM, by excluding components related to Capital, as the Company believes that such measures are useful as these PS&PM activities are usually analyzed separately by the Company. Reconciliations and calculations of non-IFRS measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information to the most comparable IFRS measures and ratios are set forth below in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release.

(1) Total of segments measure. (2) Non-IFRS financial measure or ratio or supplementary financial measure. (3) Organic revenue growth (contraction) ratio is a non-IFRS ratio comparing organic revenue (which excludes foreign exchange and acquisitions and disposals impacts), itself a non-IFRS financial measure, between two periods. See "Calculation of organic revenue growth (contraction)" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio. (4) Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions is a non-IFRS ratio based on Segment Adjusted EBITDA and segment net revenue, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Calculation of Segment net revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio. (5) Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-IFRS ratio based on net limited recourse and recourse debt at the end of a given period and Adjusted EBITDA of the corresponding trailing twelve-month period, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Calculation of Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio. (6) Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-IFRS ratio based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders, itself a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM to IFRS net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio. (7) Booking-to-revenue ratio is a non-IFRS ratio that corresponds to contract bookings divided by revenues for a given period, excluding the effect of acquisitions and disposals of the same period. See "Calculation of booking-to-revenue ratio for AtkinsRéalis Services" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for the non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.

Reconciliations and Calculations

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM to IFRS net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders



Q4 2024 Q4 2023

Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (in $) Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (in $) Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (IFRS)



52.4 0.30



90.0 0.51 Restructuring and transformation costs 39.1 (8.7) 30.3

21.4 (4.8) 16.6

Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 19.4 (3.8) 15.7

20.7 (4.0) 16.6

Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 0.1 - 0.1

- - -

Total adjustments 58.6 (12.5) 46.0 0.26 42.1 (8.8) 33.3 0.19 Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (non-IFRS)



98.5 0.56



123.3 0.70

















Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital



52.7 0.30



43.8 0.25 Total adjustments - - - - - - - - Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital (non-IFRS)



52.7 0.30



43.8 0.25

















Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (non-IFRS)



45.8 0.26



79.5 0.45



2024 2023

Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (in $) Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (in $) Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (IFRS)



283.9 1.62



287.2 1.64 Restructuring and transformation costs 52.3 (12.3) 40.0

49.3 (9.0) 40.3

Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 80.6 (15.7) 64.9

83.2 (16.2) 67.0

Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 1.0 - 1.0

- - -

Gain on disposal of a PS&PM business - - -

(46.2) - (46.2)

Total adjustments 133.9 (28.0) 105.9 0.60 86.3 (25.2) 61.1 0.35 Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (non-IFRS)



389.8 2.22



348.3 1.98

















Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital



74.7 0.43



74.2 0.42 Total adjustments - - - - - - - - Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from Capital (non-IFRS)



74.7 0.43



74.2 0.42

















Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM (non-IFRS)



315.0 1.79



274.1 1.56

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income



Q4 2024 Q4 2023

From PS&PM From Capital Total From PS&PM From Capital Total Revenues 2,524.2 63.5 2,587.7 2,215.5 64.1 2,279.6













Net income (loss) (1.6) 52.7 51.1 46.0 43.8 89.8 Net financial expenses 39.5 1.2 40.7 42.3 2.7 45.0 Income tax expense (recovery) 13.0 (2.8) 10.2 12.4 1.0 13.4 EBIT 50.9 51.1 102.0 100.7 47.4 148.2 Depreciation and amortization 62.4 - 62.4 64.3 - 64.3 EBITDA 113.3 51.1 164.4 165.1 47.4 212.5 Restructuring and transformation costs 39.1 - 39.1 21.4 - 21.4 Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 0.1 - 0.1 - - - Adjusted EBITDA 152.4 51.1 203.6 186.5 47.4 233.9



2024 2023

From PS&PM From Capital Total From PS&PM From Capital Total Revenues 9,541.9 126.1 9,668.0 8,495.6 138.7 8,634.3













Net income 212.0 74.7 286.7 212.4 74.2 286.6 Net financial expenses 156.9 5.9 162.8 177.0 8.6 185.6 Income tax expense (recovery) 80.5 (2.2) 78.3 37.4 1.6 39.0 EBIT 449.4 78.4 527.8 426.7 84.4 511.2 Depreciation and amortization 245.4 - 245.4 248.3 - 248.3 EBITDA 694.7 78.4 773.2 675.0 84.4 759.5 Restructuring and transformation costs 52.3 - 52.3 49.3 - 49.3 Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 1.0 - 1.0 - - - Gain on disposal of a PS&PM business - - - (46.2) - (46.2) Adjusted EBITDA 748.0 78.4 826.5 678.2 84.4 762.6

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Components of Engineering Services Regions



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Revenues







Canada 369.5 399.4 1,461.2 1,425.7 UKI 620.5 582.4 2,480.8 2,382.9 USLA 427.3 406.5 1,707.7 1,541.1 AMEA 292.6 310.6 1,317.7 1,017.2 Engineering Service Regions 1,709.9 1,698.9 6,967.5 6,366.9 Segment Adjusted EBIT







Canada 24.4 28.4 86.1 80.8 UKI 81.5 67.7 290.4 240.2 USLA 33.2 39.6 152.5 156.3 AMEA 28.4 26.5 128.3 88.2 Engineering Services Regions 167.5 162.2 657.2 565.5







December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Backlog







Canada



7,271.5 5,935.3 UKI



1,748.0 1,401.9 USLA



1,576.3 1,550.7 AMEA



1,268.8 1,564.7 Engineering Services Regions



11,864.5 10,452.6

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT to Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Engineering Services Regions



Q4 2024 2024 Segment Adjusted EBIT – Engineering Services Regions 167.5 657.2 Depreciation and amortization – Engineering Services Regions 33.4 127.8 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services Regions 200.9 785.0

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Calculation of Segment net revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions



Q4 2024 2024 Revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,709.9 6,967.5 Less: Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable

directly from clients – Engineering Services Regions 476.4 2,025.1 Segment net revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,233.5 4,942.4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services Regions 200.9 785.0 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio – Engineering Services Regions 16.3 % 15.9 %



Q4 2023 2023 Revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,698.9 6,366.9 Less: Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable

directly from clients – Engineering Services Regions 492.6 1,776.5 Segment net revenue – Engineering Services Regions 1,206.2 4,590.4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services Regions 193.9 688.6 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio – Engineering Services Regions 16.1 % 15.0 %

Engineering Services Regions comprises Canada, UKI, USLA and AMEA segments Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Calculation of organic revenue growth (contraction)



Revenue Q4 2024 Revenue Q4 2023 Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth

(contraction) Engineering Services Regions 1,709.9 1,698.9 11.0 51.0 12.8 (52.8) Nuclear 464.3 278.1 186.2 7.5 - 178.7 Linxon 300.9 173.9 127.0 5.6 - 121.4 Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 2,475.1 2,150.9 324.2 64.0 12.8 247.3



Revenue Q4 2024 Revenue Q4 2023 Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth

(contraction) Engineering Services Regions 1,709.9 1,698.9 0.6 % 3.0 % 0.8 % (3.1) % Nuclear 464.3 278.1 67.0 % 2.7 % - 64.3 % Linxon 300.9 173.9 73.0 % 3.2 % - 69.8 % Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 2,475.1 2,150.9 15.1 % 3.0 % 0.6 % 11.5 %



Revenue 2024 Revenue 2023 Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals

impact Organic

revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 6,967.5 6,366.9 600.5 130.1 (65.0) 535.4 Nuclear 1,489.4 1,044.1 445.3 18.9 - 426.4 Linxon 835.7 577.8 257.9 13.3 - 244.6 Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 9,292.6 7,988.8 1,303.7 162.3 (65.0) 1,206.4



Revenue 2024 Revenue 2023 Variance Foreign exchange impact Acquisitions / Disposals impact Organic revenue growth Engineering Services Regions 6,967.5 6,366.9 9.4 % 2.0 % (1.0) % 8.4 % Nuclear 1,489.4 1,044.1 42.6 % 1.8 % - 40.8 % Linxon 835.7 577.8 44.6 % 2.3 % - 42.3 % Total – AtkinsRéalis Services 9,292.6 7,988.8 16.3 % 2.0 % (0.8) % 15.1 %

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Calculation of booking-to-revenue ratio for AtkinsRéalis Services



2024 2023 Opening backlog – AtkinsRéalis Services 13,745.8 11,834.4 Plus: Contract bookings during the year 11,282.3 9,972.8 Backlog from a business combination during the year 1,418.8 - Less:



Revenues from contracts with customers recognized during the year 9,249.1 7,940.0 Backlog of business sold during the year - 121.4 Ending backlog – AtkinsRéalis Services 17,197.8 13,745.8 Booking-to-revenue ratio – AtkinsRéalis Services 1.22 1.26

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Calculation of Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio



December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Limited recourse debt 399.0 398.8 398.3 Recourse debt 1,193.4 1,355.4 1,420.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 666.6 544.8 473.6 Net limited recourse and recourse debt 925.8 1,209.4 1,345.2 Adjusted EBITDA (trailing 12 months) 826.5 856.8 762.6 Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.1 1.4 1.8

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release, and hereafter, to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates, or AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or one or more of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates.

Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's or management's budgets, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's future economic performance. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the following: i) future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, project or contract-specific cost reforecasts and claims provisions, future prospects, and potential future significant contract opportunities, including those in the Nuclear segment; and ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe-harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions and/or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, or could affect the extent to which a particular projection materializes. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2024 Annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report Our Results"). If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, matters relating to: (a) contract awards and timing; (b) contract liability and execution risk; (c) backlog and contracts with termination for convenience provisions; (d) competition; (e) qualified personnel; (f) international operations; (g) risks relating to the Company's Nuclear segment; (h) research and development activities and related investments; (i) acquisition and integration of businesses; (j) divestitures and the sale of significant assets; (k) dependence on third parties; (l) supply chain disruptions; (m) joint arrangements and partnerships; (n) cybersecurity, information systems and data and compliance with privacy legislation; (o) Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and other innovative technologies; (p) being a provider of services to government agencies; (q) strategic direction; (r) professional liability or liability for faulty services; (s) monetary damages and penalties in connection with professional and engineering reports and opinions; (t) gaps in insurance coverage; (u) health and safety; (v) work stoppages, union negotiations and other labour matters; (w) epidemics, pandemics and other health crises; * global climate change, extreme weather conditions and the impact of natural or other disasters; (y) Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"); (z) intellectual property; (aa) ownership interests in investments; (bb) Lump-sum turnkey ("LSTK") contracts; (cc) liquidity and financial position; (dd) indebtedness; (ee) impact of operating results and level of indebtedness on financial situation; (ff) security under the CDPQ Loan Agreement (as defined in the 2024 Annual MD&A); (gg) dependence on subsidiaries to help repay indebtedness; (hh) dividends; (ii) post-employment benefit obligations, including pension-related obligations; (jj) working capital requirements; (kk) collection from customers; (ll) impairment of goodwill and other non-current intangible and tangible assets; (mm) the impact on the Company of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations and dispute settlements; (nn) employee, agent or partner misconduct or failure to comply with anti-corruption and other government laws and regulations; (oo) reputation of the Company; (pp) inherent limitations to the Company's control framework; (qq) regulatory framework; (rr) global economic conditions; (ss) inflation; (tt) fluctuations in commodity prices; and (uu) income taxes.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information on risks and uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the sections "Risks and Uncertainties", "How We Analyze and Report Our Results" and "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" in the 2024 Annual MD&A filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any written or oral forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

