MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announces that it has been awarded a Support Technical Oversight Review and Monitoring (STORM) services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the United States Department of Transportation's (US DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). FRA administers grants and loans through the STORM program to assist state and eligible entities in financing the planning, acquisition, design, construction and improvement of freight rail and intercity passenger rail infrastructure, facilities and equipment. Amtrak rail service operating support is also managed through STORM. AtkinsRéalis has been a trusted partner to FRA for more than 10 years.

"We are driven by our purpose to engineer a better future for our planet and its people and that includes maximizing appropriations from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law1 to help FRA prioritize and safely deliver rail projects for the American people," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "By applying the knowledge we've acquired through decades of exceptional railway delivery, we bring about best practices that help improve the passenger experience and community connections for our clients."

Under the five-year US $60 million BPA, AtkinsRéalis will provide program support, technical assistance, oversight, compliance reviews and project monitoring on behalf of FRA. Projects within STORM are in various stages of development including planning, environmental review, preliminary design, final design, construction and operation.

As an FRA partner, AtkinsRéalis has reviewed Positive Train Control Safety Plans over the past decade and is an operating partner of the Transportation Technology Center (TTC), the FRA's facility for research, development and testing of rail infrastructure and equipment.

"Our real-world experience sets us apart and allows us to offer clients access to hundreds of thousands of hours of rail and transit sector expertise," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "Through deep knowledge and effective use of data and technology we transform visions into reality."

AtkinsRéalis has more than 2,000 rail projects in its portfolio including Amtrak, commercial, passenger and freight rail work across the US and 50 high-speed rail (HSR) tasks globally. The Company has 60+ years of experience providing full lifecycle services to federal agencies.

