MONTREAL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been chosen by the Government of Canada as part of the Cadence consortium—CDPQ Infra, Keolis, SYSTRA, SNCF Voyageurs, and Air Canada—as the preferred private development partner for the high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City. Cadence has signed an agreement with Alto, a Crown Corporation, that sets out the terms of the next phase of the project: its co-development. This phase represents an investment of $3.9 billion over six years from the Government of Canada.

"As the first high-speed rail link in the country, Canada will join other G7 nations in offering a world-class, convenient, comfortable, and safe option to transport people quickly and efficiently across the country's busiest travel corridor," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our experience with some of the world's most notable high-speed rail projects positions us well to deliver unparalleled expertise locally for this truly transformative project in Canada."

The project will be based on a collaborative approach with the objective to ensure quality, performance, transparency, and effective risk and cost control.

As a proudly Canadian-headquartered company with over 8,000 employees in the country and coast-to-coast roots going back 114 years, AtkinsRéalis brings expertise across Consulting, Strategy & Advisory, Engineering & Design, Procurement, Project & Program Management, Project Delivery & Construction Management, as well as Digital capabilities and cybersecurity. The project will position AtkinsRéalis as one of Canada's foremost employers in the high-speed rail space. AtkinsRéalis is already involved in some of the world's marquee high-speed rail projects, including the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Hong Kong Express Rail Link1, and HS2 in the UK2.

"The Cadence team will bring world-class know-how in the design, development and operation of passenger transportation infrastructure," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "The socioeconomic benefits of this project will create along the critical Toronto–Quebec City corridor include higher productivity, increased economic growth, greater labour and student mobility to jobs and schools, reduced road congestion, and improved access to housing outside large urban areas. High-speed rail will also bring Canada closer together physically, and as a country."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2024 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2024 annual MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

