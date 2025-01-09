MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announces today that Water Smart Alliance (WSA), a joint venture (JV) with Stantec, has been awarded a Water Program Management contract by the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water).

"AtkinsRéalis has been designing and building water infrastructure around the world for more than a century," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "We are committed to developing and implementing innovative and cost-effective solutions to protect and sustain our planet's most critical and valuable resource."

DC Water provides service to millions of residents and visitors across the DC Region operating more than 2,092 kilometers (1,300 miles) of pipes, 43,860 valves and 9,510 public hydrants.i

Under a US$43-million contract, WSA will assist DC Water with refining and optimizing the water portion of their capital improvement plan (CIP), currently valued at US$2B+ii, using best-in-class technologies. The team will deliver its full suite of professional services on this five-year contract (2024-2029) to support DC Water in achieving the following:

Adopt innovative ideas related to collaborative delivery, capital improvement plan optimization, data analytics, and other key business processes to continue DC Water's status as a best-in-class utility.

Enhance resource optimization to manage scope, schedule, and budget effectively across component projects.

Advance effective governance within the Water Program.

Achieve optimal renewal and replacement rates for DC Water's aging infrastructure.

Implement enterprise-wide asset management program.

Enhance water supply resilience to the nation's capital.

"DC Water is widely recognized as an industry pioneer having incorporated several cutting-edge technologies and processes and is leading the digitalization charge among its peers," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "We are excited to bring our brand of innovative, collaborative and data-driven programmatic solutions to reinvigorate DC Water's program for service and capital improvement."

AtkinsRéalis and its WSA JV partner have successfully collaborated to furnish program management services for various clients for more than 14 years, including the national flood mapping and risk mitigation program for FEMA and Thames Water technical Partner Framework. The WSA JV brings more than 40 years of dedicated program management experience with more than 200 water professionals in the DC Metro Area alone and nearly 6,000 water professionals worldwide. WSA's culture of quality will deliver a water program that is safe, reliable, resilient, sustainable and equitable and enhances the health, safety, well-being and prosperity of DC Water's customers and stakeholders.

__________________________ i Source: About DC Water, https://www.dcwater.com/about-dc-water/who-we-are/dc-water-glance. ii Source: DC Water, Capital Improvement Program, https://www.dcwater.com/sites/default/files/Approved_FY2025_SectionV_Capital_Programs.pdf#page=5.

