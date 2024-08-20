MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, was chosen by the Province of British Columbia (B.C.) to deliver the Systems and Trackwork for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain (SLS) project in Canada. This project will be delivered alongside Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd under the Transit Integrators BC Joint Venture.

The SLS will extend the existing Expo Line by 16 km of elevated track, primarily along Fraser Highway, from King George Station in Surrey to 203 Street in the City of Langley, and will include eight stations and three transit exchanges. As the first rapid transit extension south of the Fraser River in 30 years, the SLS aims to accommodate the rapid population growth and increased demand for transit services in the region.

"This important government contract is crucial to supporting British Columbia's economic growth and will play a major role in enhancing transportation connectivity and accessibility in the region, as well as providing a sustainable and efficient transportation solution for its communities," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis. "We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for world-class transportation systems."

"The project win is a testament to our global transportation expertise, combined with our impressive track record of successfully delivering transit infrastructure development projects in Metro Vancouver and across Canada," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada at AtkinsRéalis. "We look forward to working collaboratively with our client and our joint venture partner on a priority project for British Columbia, while deepening mutually beneficial client relationships and expanding our foothold in Western Canada."

The scope of the SLS Systems and Trackwork Contract to be delivered by AtkinsRéalis and its joint venture partner includes the design and installation of the trackwork, power rail and linear induction motor (LIM) rail system, communications, automated train control, and power propulsion equipment.

AtkinsRéalis has successfully delivered the Millennium Line and Evergreen Extension in Metro Vancouver as well as the Canada Line in Vancouver/Richmond.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as updated in the first and second quarters 2024 MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information : Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]