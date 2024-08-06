MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces that it has been awarded a Professional Services Agreement (PSA) to provide Professional and Owners Engineering Services to Miami-Dade Department of Solid Waste Management for its new state of the art Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant. Capable of processing 4,000 tons of waste per day, the project will create the largest WTE facilityi in the United States.

"Efficiently repurposing waste is a critical component of a successful transition to Net Zeroii," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "We can make a greater impact by advising clients on their energy transition journey with our Engineering Net Zero strategic planning and implementation approach, which enables us to help support a cleaner and more sustainable future."

Under the 10-year US$65 million contract, AtkinsRéalis will provide design criteria, consulting, advisory and environmental services prior to construction. The Company will also supervise construction and administer quality control support to Miami-Dade County. WTE plants incinerate waste and generate heat, which is used to power a turbine generator, creating electricity and other alternative fuels. Only one new WTE facility has been constructed during the last 20 years in the US.iii

"We have established a proven track record as Miami-Dade's trusted owners' representative on numerous engineering projects benefiting the community over the last 60 years," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "We're perfectly positioned to continue to support our long-standing client with the development of a green mixed-use industrial campus that creates renewable energy, while solving the County's growing waste challenges and opening the door for similar US based projects in the future."

AtkinsRéalis has delivered 23 alternative fuel projects in North America since 1982, including three in Florida.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.AtkinsRéalis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as updated in the first quarter 2024 MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

