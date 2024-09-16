MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been appointed by UK rail infrastructure owner Network Rail to upgrade and digitize the country's signalling over the next 10 years.

Network Rail's £4 billion Train Control Systems Framework is a decade-long initiative to upgrade signalling across its 20,000-mile network. The framework comprises two categories: digital and conventional signalling. AtkinsRéalis has secured two of the eight contracts awarded across both categories, working independently on conventional signalling and partnering with CAF to deliver digital signalling¹.

"This landmark framework represents a significant step forward in modernizing the UK's rail infrastructure," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our expertise in both conventional and digital signalling positions us well to contribute to increased reliability and efficiency across Britain's railway network, supporting the industry's transformation towards a more sustainable and high-performing future."

The framework forms part of Network Rail's ambitions to modernize the UK's rail network and ensure greater reliability and safety through a combination of traditional signalling and digital control.

"This framework appointment demonstrates the strong momentum of our rail business and cements our position as a market leader of high-quality signalling services in the UK," said Richard Robinson, President, United Kingdom and Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "We are known for our expertise in European Train Control System technology and ability to create a collaborative environment across the supply chain, which are both crucial for delivering complex projects such as digital signalling for the TransPennine Route Upgrade."

AtkinsRéalis' appointment to this framework builds on its extensive experience in rail and signalling, including ongoing UK projects such as the re-signalling scheme south-east of London and its role as Railway Systems Integration Partner for the East Coast Digital Program, the UK's first intercity digital railway.

¹ A new joint venture with Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.(CAF) has been established: CARDS (CAF AtkinsRéalis Digital Signalling)

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as updated in the first and second quarters 2024 MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

