MONTREAL, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed to deliver projects and professional services for a new major national framework aimed at supporting low-carbon infrastructure and sustainability targets as the UK's emissions reduction deadline for 2030 draws closer.

Publicly-owned procurement specialist SCAPE announced the launch of its new Utilities Consultancy Framework in April, which has been valued at £750 million, and AtkinsRéalis has been appointed as one of two providers on the framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The framework is designed to help clients unlock infrastructure across a range of sectors, including ports and harbours, rail and metro, nuclear, aviation, water, renewables, energy and telecommunications.

Running for a period of four years, with an option to extend for a further two years, clients will have access to the full suite of professional services from AtkinsRéalis, including strategic advice and consultancy, design and engineering services, project and program management and quantity surveying.

"The decarbonization of our global infrastructure is a fundamental tenet of our approach to reaching carbon net zero targets over the coming years and is central to our purpose of engineering a better future for the planet and its people," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "The launch of this new framework from SCAPE is a further opportunity for us to deploy expertise from across our global teams in one seamless offering, to clients in those sectors which shape and operate our worldwide infrastructure. With our market-leading expertise in sectors such as water, transport, energy and nuclear, and many others, we look forward to delivering for those clients across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which are looking to improve their services, while enhancing low-carbon infrastructure and meeting sustainability goals."

The framework, which has now gone live, has been designed to empower utility sector organizations to shape their utilities programs and projects.

"We look forward to working with clients and delivery partners on this new framework, which gives access to the full range of our multi-disciplinary services, not to mention industry leading, data-driven decarbonization expertise that is simplifying and accelerating the journey to net zero in the built environment," said Richard Robinson, President for UK and Ireland at AtkinsRéalis."

"Leveraging strategic advice, innovative design, and efficient project management, SCAPE's goal is to help the utility sector enhance the delivery of low-carbon infrastructure projects, from unlocking the value of existing assets to navigating the challenges of realizing future-proofed, innovative schemes," said Mark Robinson, Group Chief Executive for SCAPE. "Ultimately, this translates into improved services, economic growth, and a more sustainable future for communities across the UK."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as updated in the first quarter 2024 MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information : Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]