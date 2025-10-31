MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been appointed by Sellafield Ltd to a new framework delivering decommissioning activities for up to 15 years at one of Europe's largest and most complex nuclear sites.

AtkinsRéalis has been appointed in two separate joint ventures to deliver a broad scope of services across the site, including remediation and retrievals; technical services such as safety case and engineering design, construction delivery and demolition; and waste management services.

"The safe and efficient decommissioning and waste management of legacy nuclear sites is vital for future generations, and the approaches being developed and deployed at Sellafield have a transformative impact across the global sector," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "AtkinsRéalis will bring its significant expertise in the field and its longstanding relationships with Sellafield Ltd and industry partners to continue our support to this major infrastructure program."

AtkinsRéalis has been appointed to three of the four lots to the Decommissioning and Nuclear Waste Partnership framework: in a joint venture with Altrad Support Services Ltd, AtkinsRéalis is appointed Remediation Partner (lot 1) and Integrated Nuclear Waste Partner (lot 4). Additionally, in a separate joint venture with Amentum Clean Energy and Westinghouse Electric Company UK Ltd, AtkinsRéalis is appointed as Sellafield's Pond Retrievals Partner (lot 2). Sellafield's Decommissioning and Nuclear Waste Partnership framework has a total maximum value of £4.6 billion across all four lots and will be in place for an initial nine years with an option for a further six years to 2040.

AtkinsRéalis has supported Sellafield Ltd for over 30 years, from extensive remediation and decommissioning services across multiple framework arrangements to working closely with the Sellafield team to create and deploy technology, robotics and AI to improve the speed and safety of decommissioning and waste management processes.

"This significant appointment is testament to the longstanding relationships our engineering and waste management teams have built with Sellafield Ltd. and the impact of continued collaboration with our industry partners to support Sellafield's long-term strategy for the site," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "We will deploy this deep knowledge and experience over the coming years to deliver technical excellence, create lasting impact in the community, and continue to support Sellafield Ltd. to pioneer new techniques that advance decommissioning and nuclear waste approaches for the industry as a whole."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

