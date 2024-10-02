MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, is set to work with the UK's largest listed water company to deliver a major environmental program that will provide cleaner rivers, more reliable water supplies and improvements to services.

United Utilities has appointed three design and development partners (DDP) in a contract worth a potential £90 million for each DDP over 11 years.

AtkinsRéalis' local delivery teams will create detailed designs for schemes across United Utilities' water and wastewater sites, as well as bio resource and rainwater management projects. This may include deploying new technology solutions such as its automated digital design capability to make designing new assets faster and more cost-effective.

The DDP appointments will support what United Utilities describes as the largest environmental program in the North West of England in over 100 years, forming part of its proposed investment plan for 2025-2030 - with regulator Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) set to make a final determination in December 2024.

"The global water market faces huge challenges from increased demand and the impact of climate change, which is why we have a laser-like focus on supporting the sector in order to provide a secure supply of clean drinking water," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Water companies in the UK are poised to make record levels of investment in infrastructure and asset management programs, which is where AtkinsRéalis can bring decades of design, engineering and project management experience to bear, as well as market-leading innovation from our local delivery teams."

The role of the DDP will be to take concepts put forward by the strategic solutions team at United Utilities, to develop scalable, repeatable, and future-proof designs. They will work at speed, with the aim of improving efficiency of delivery and reducing operation and maintenance risk in the future.

"The water sector in the UK is of huge importance to our business and we look forward to working with United Utilities to help design and plan these essential new assets that are necessary to enhance the network and meet future challenges," said Richard Robinson, President for UK & Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "Our teams in the North West of England will bring best-in-class design and engineering skills to this important program. With a clear focus on improving efficiency and future-proofing new assets, we are able to introduce innovative digital solutions and skills to support that and speed up delivery of these urgently-needed assets."

The framework is expected to run for five years initially, with an option to extend up to 11 years. United Utilities expects its overall proposed investment would support 30,000 jobs - including 7,000 new jobs across the water company and its wider supply chain in the North West.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as updated in the first and second quarters 2024 MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

