MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 25, 2024 were elected as directors of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2025 via webcast (the ''Meeting'') are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee

Votes For 

% For 

Votes 
Against 

% Against 

Gary C. Baughman

134,293,682

99.89 %

152,251

0.11 %

Mary-Ann Bell

134,217,505

99.83 %

228,429

0.17 %

Christie J.B. Clark

131,539,018

97.84 %

2,906,916

2.16 %

Ian L. Edwards

134,403,868

99.97 %

42,066

0.03 %

Nathalie Marcotte

134,407,251

99.97 %

38,683

0.03 %

Ruby McGregor-Smith     

134,384,273

99.95 %

61,661

0.05 %

Robert Paré

134,340,782

99.92 %

105,151

0.08 %

Michael B. Pedersen

134,404,976

99.97 %

40,958

0.03 %

Sam Shakir

134,369,105

99.94 %

76,829

0.06 %

Benita M. Warmbold

134,138,961

99.77 %

306,972

0.23 %

William L. Young

134,205,087

99.82 %

240,847

0.18 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published on our website (www.atkinsrealis.com) under ''Investors'' and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under the name of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.

About AtkinsRéalis   

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital.  News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

