Athleta debuts 'The Athleta Look'

The B Corp Certified Brand Unveils A Curated Style Formula that Highlights the Best of its All Day Active Designs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Athleta , a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) brand, today announced the launch of The Athleta Look, a unique styling formula, and a corresponding eight piece performance-based capsule collection that brings the formula to life. Created with women, for women, the brand's design and styling teams tapped key customer insights to deliver outfitting that features the same performance properties as Athleta's technical pieces and seamlessly transitions throughout the day without compromising function or style. Inclusive by design, the curated styling formula is available in sizes XXS to 3X, as well as petite and tall.

Athleta, a Gap Inc. brand, today announced the launch of The Athleta Look, a unique styling formula, and a corresponding eight piece performance-based capsule collection. (CNW Group/Athleta)

Rooted in Athleta's performance DNA, The Athleta Look styling formula is as easy as 1,2,3.

Start with a performance layer like the Elation V-Neck Crop and Elation Split Flare for morning yoga flow. Then add to that performance base with an all-day active product like the Ascent Seamless Turtleneck and a great accessory like the Excursion Waistbag for those post-workout errands. The final step is adding an outerwear layer, like the Primatwill Blazer , for a chic way to keep warm as the day winds down.

With the debut of The Athleta Look, the brand is launching a corresponding eight piece capsule collection to provide an easy way for her to buy and build her own look. The eight pieces translate to twenty different outfits that embrace the best of Athleta's performance and lifestyle categories. The goal with the capsule is that you can work out and still feel put together for the day, just by layering in a couple pieces.

"Women are looking for more functional yet trend-right clothes than they did pre-pandemic. They want the comfort of a performance product and the polish of their favorite 'before times' outfit. They also want a few key pieces that they will wear again and again in lots of different ways." said Ebru Ercon, VP of Design for Athleta. "After listening to customers, we learned there was a demand for simplified shopping. Thus, we developed this fall capsule that creates more, with less. We created a wardrobe that moves at the speed of her life."

The eight piece capsule collection provides versatility through layering and embraces the best of Athleta's workout wear with soft and stretchy fabrics like our customer-favorite, second-skin Powervita™ fabric, but in the elevated lifestyle designs Athleta is also known for. The capsule features the Elation Split Flare Tight , Elation V-Neck Crop , Ascent Seamless Turtleneck , Retroplush Cocoon Hoodie , Primatwill Blazer , Whisper Featherless Long Vest , Delancey Dress and Delancey Straight Cargo Pant . The new for fall pieces come in a range of seasonally aligned colours like Aspen Olive, Ancient Mahogany and Foliage Orange. The pieces range from $65 - $269. The capsule collection will be available in store and on Athleta.ca on September 20, and will be available in inclusive sizing from XXS to 3X as well as petite and tall.

Athleta's new intimates line, Rituals , will also launch online on September 20. Rituals is the base layer to build an entire Athleta wardrobe, seamlessly fitting into her routine and under the brand's existing product offering. The collection will include a bikini, boy short and thong underwear in inclusive sizing from XXS to 3X. An adjustable strap bra will be available in sizes A-DD, as well as a T-shirt bra in sizes B-DD. The underwear and bras offer a variety of colours including Magnolia White, Black, Amaryllis Pink, Dark Sardinia, Tinsel Purple and Vivid Yellow. All underwear offerings will be priced at $19 each or 3 for $45, and bras will range from $69-$79.

Bonus: Earn points, redeem tons of amazing rewards, and enjoy plenty of member benefits with Athleta’s new loyalty rewards program, Athleta Rewards. To shop this collection and more fab picks, visit Athleta.ca or check out a store near you.

For more information visit athleta.ca.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 235 retail stores across the United States and Canada, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

SOURCE Athleta

For further information: Zoey Fiksel, [email protected]