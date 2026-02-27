Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Backs Unanimous Non-Confidence Motion, Warns Alberta Cannot Ignore Treaty Rights

CHIPEWYAN, AB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) Chief and Council are issuing a statement of unequivocal support for the unanimous motion of non-confidence in the Government of Alberta and the United Conservative Party (UCP), passed on February 26, 2026 at the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs (AoTC) Winter Sitting.

The AoTC brings together Chiefs from Treaty 6, Treaty 7, and Treaty 8 First Nations to address matters of critical importance to their Nations and Peoples. At this Winter Sitting, Chiefs spoke with one voice. The message was clear: there is a profound and widening disconnect between the Government of Alberta and the Treaty 6, 7, and 8 Nations whose inherent and Treaty rights are constitutionally protected.

The unanimous motion declares that the Treaty Nations have lost trust and confidence in the Government of Alberta and the UCP due to their ongoing failure to uphold Treaty-based constitutional and governance responsibilities. Time and time again, the UCP has demonstrated a lack of understanding, respect, and good faith in its dealings with First Nations, falling short of the honour of the Crown and the obligations that flow from the Treaties. Such conduct undermines not only relationships, but the constitutional framework upon which this province and this country stand.

A key driver of this erosion of trust is the Government of Alberta's handling - and in many instances, encouragement - of Alberta separation rhetoric and the prospect of a referendum. This path has advanced despite the clear and unequivocal opposition of Treaty Nations, who will not consent to any process that ignores or attempts to sidestep the Treaty rights guaranteed to First Nations in Canada, including those within Alberta. The Treaties are binding agreements between sovereign Nations and the Crown. They are not optional. They cannot be disregarded for political expediency.

ACFN has been fighting this in the courts and have seen success with the judicial process recognizing and upholding the inherent rights of First Nations. In the reference case last year, ACFN demonstrated to the court how independence and an international border would fundamentally rupture its way of life. Justice Feasby agreed and ruled that Alberta independence would interfere with ACFN's way of life and violate the Numbered Treaties. Instead of honouring that, the Government of Alberta tried to change the legislation to end the case. ACFN is back in court now challenging the decision to allow the petition to go forward. The case will be heard April 8-10.

ACFN Chief Allan Adam stated:

"This is a separatist movement that is trying to break away against the will of the Indigenous peoples. We condemn this path and unequivocally state that they cannot break away and take our peoples and our lands with them."

The motion passed at the AoTC confirms that the relationship between the Treaty Nations and the Government of Alberta has reached a critical point. The refusal to meaningfully engage, to honour Treaty commitments, and to respect the sovereign role of First Nations has created a situation that is no longer sustainable.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation stands firmly with the Treaty 6, 7, and 8 Nations in asserting that our rights, our lands, and our jurisdiction are not subject to provincial politics. The Government of Alberta must choose whether it will uphold the Constitution and the Treaties, or continue down a path that deepens division and invites lasting consequences.

The Treaties are sacred. They endure. And we will defend them - together, without hesitation, and without compromise.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief and Council

SOURCE Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

Media Inquiries: [email protected], [email protected]