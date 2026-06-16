Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) celebrates passing of law that finally prohibits the act of forced sterilization on Indigenous people in Canada

FORT CHIPEWYAN, AB, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Athabasca First Nation is grateful to announce the correction of a long-standing injustice in Canada. For generations, Indigenous women, girls, men and boys were forced to undergo sterilization procedures without their consent. On June 15, 2026, a new law criminalizing that practice received royal assent in the House of Commons. Bill S-228, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures), will henceforth prevent doctors and other medical professionals from performing these cruel acts, under penalty of up to 14 years in jail.

Susan Anderson (Survivor), Morningstar Mercredi (Survivor), Alisa Lombard (Attorney), Nicole Rabbit (Survivor), Katie Bear (Survivor), Sylvia McKay (Survivor), Kahsennniyo Kick (Survivor)

The act of forced sterilization on Indigenous people has been going on for decades, supported by racist policies as part of Canada's ongoing acts of attempted genocide. One ACFN member, Morningstar Mercredi, who herself was sterilized at the age of 14 in the 1970s, has been a vocal advocate against the procedure.

"I've heard people make statements such as, 'this only happened in the past.' But the truth is the most recent sterilization occurred in Canada in 2025. I cannot emphasize enough; forced/coerced sterilizations are not past tense. The fight for justice is also not past tense," said Morningstar Mercredi.

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice estimates that there are currently between 12,000 and 15,000 living survivors of forced or coerced sterilization across Canada.

"This problem is widespread; I have friends who were sterilized against their will. I have people in my own family who were sterilized, both men and women. ACFN is so proud of the work of Morningstar Mercredi and the many others who fought to outlaw the forced sterilization of Indigenous people. And we are grateful to Senator Boyer for her leadership on this. Don't forget, it took an Indigenous Senator to bring change on this issue. This is why we need more Indigenous people in politics," said Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

"The work will continue in order to enact Bill S-228. It took the courage of many women, survivors and allies to change Canadian history in 2026. We will continue to stand in solidarity to ensure Bill S-228 is enacted and enforced. The onus is also with the Canadian Medical Association, Universities, and all institutes responsible for educating medical students," said Morningstar.

The bill received royal assent on June 15, supported by the unanimous consent of the House of Commons.

SOURCE Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

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