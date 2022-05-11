ATCO LTD. REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS
May 11, 2022, 20:11 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)
At the Annual and Special Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 11, 2022, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.
|
NOMINEES
|
VOTES FOR
|
% IN FAVOUR
|
Robert T. Booth
|
11,650,355
|
99.96
|
Denis M. Ellard
|
11,652,155
|
99.98
|
Michael R.P. Rayfield
|
11,652,355
|
99.98
|
Robert J. Routs
|
11,650,355
|
99.96
|
Nancy C. Southern
|
11,653,777
|
99.99
|
Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
|
11,651,292
|
99.97
|
Norman M. Steinberg
|
11,652,155
|
99.98
|
Roger J. Urwin
|
11,651,855
|
99.97
|
Susan R. Werth
|
11,649,377
|
99.95
This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2022. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571
