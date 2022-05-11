ATCO LTD. REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS

News provided by

ATCO Ltd.

May 11, 2022, 20:11 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

At the Annual and Special Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 11, 2022, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

ATCO LTD. REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)
View PDF
ATCO LTD. REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

% IN FAVOUR

Robert T. Booth

11,650,355

99.96

Denis M. Ellard

11,652,155

99.98

Michael R.P. Rayfield

11,652,355

99.98

Robert J. Routs

11,650,355

99.96

Nancy C. Southern

11,653,777

99.99

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

11,651,292

99.97

Norman M. Steinberg

11,652,155

99.98

Roger J. Urwin

11,651,855

99.97

Susan R. Werth

11,649,377

99.95

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2022. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:
To receive ATCO Ltd. news releases, please click here.

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

For further information: Investor & Analyst Inquiries: Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability, [email protected], (403) 808 2636; Media Inquiries: Kurt Kadatz, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], (587) 228 4571

Organization Profile

ATCO Ltd.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support...