CALGARY, AB, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd. today announced that Roger Urwin has resigned from the Boards of ATCO Ltd., Canadian Utilities Limited, CU Inc., and ATCO Australia.

View PDF ATCO Board Resignation (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

In the interim, board and committee responsibilities will be reassigned as appropriate to ensure continuity of oversight. ATCO and Canadian Utilities remain committed to strong governance and effective board oversight.

As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $28 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCO Energy provides retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

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SOURCE ATCO Ltd.