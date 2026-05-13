CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd. is pleased to announce the addition of Rona Ambrose to the Board of Directors. Ms. Ambrose, well known for her government and business leadership, is the newest of the nine ATCO board members elected at ATCO's Annual Meeting of Share Owners held on May 13, 2026.

View PDF Rona Ambrose joins ATCO’s Board of Directors at AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

"With her impressive background and extensive political, business and community experience, Ms. Ambrose brings considerable leadership and strategic insight to our Company," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Ltd. "Her proven track record in guiding complex projects will be a tremendous asset to the Board as we continue to advance our commitment to excellence, sustainability and growth."

The Honourable Rona Ambrose is the former Leader of Canada's Official Opposition in the House of Commons and the former Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Ms. Ambrose is currently Deputy Chairwoman at TD Bank Group's Investment Bank, TD Securities and has served on several corporate and non-profit boards, including Andlauer Health Group, Manulife Financial, TransAlta Corp. and Coril Holdings Inc. among others. She is also the founder and Chair of the Council of Women CEOs. Additionally, Ms. Ambrose is part of the Senior Advisory Board of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and the advisory board of the Canadian American Business Council and the Trilateral Commission.

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd., a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following nine nominees proposed as a director of ATCO to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Rona H. Ambrose 11,542,320 100 % Jason T. Kenney 11,542,320 100 % Kelly C. Koss-Brix 11,542,320 100 % Robert J. Peabody 11,542,320 100 % Robert J. Routs 11,542,320 100 % Nancy C. Southern 11,542,320 100 % Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 11,542,320 100 % Norman M. Steinberg 11,542,320 100 % Susan R. Werth 11,542,320 100 %

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 6, 2026. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $28 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCO Energy provides retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

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SOURCE ATCO Ltd.