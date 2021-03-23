ATB Investment Management Inc. announces mutual fund risk rating change

EDMONTON, AB, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATB") announced today a change in the risk rating to two of its funds.

In accordance with the standardized methodology for classifying fund volatility mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, ATB has made the following risk rating changes:

Fund Previous Risk

Rating New Risk Rating ATBIS Canadian Equity Pool Low to Medium Medium Compass Balanced Portfolio Low Low to Medium

No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of any of these funds.

About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the ATBIS Pools and Compass Portfolios and is the asset management division for ATB Wealth. For more information, please visit atb.com and compassportfolios.com. ATB Investment Management Inc., ATB Securities Inc. (Member, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; Member, Canadian Investor Protection Fund) and ATB Insurance Advisors Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of ATB Financial and are licensed users of the trade name ATB Wealth.

About ATB Financial

With $55.6 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 customers through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial, Media Relations [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial

Related Links

http://www.atb.com

