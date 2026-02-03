ATB Financial Completes Integration of Cormark Securities Inc., Launches ATB Cormark Capital Markets

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the successful acquisition of Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark") in December, ATB Capital Markets, the capital markets arm of ATB Financial, and Cormark have officially combined to operate as ATB Cormark Capital Markets. Uniting ATB Financial's capital markets strengths with Cormark's platform--spanning investment banking, sales, trading, and research--further expands scale, sector expertise, and national reach.

"Today marks the completion of an important milestone as we go to market as an integrated, full-service ATB Cormark Capital Markets team," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Cormark Capital Markets. "This expansion enhances our ability to support clients through an increasingly complex economic environment by providing deeper insight, broader solutions, and differentiated expertise, while positioning the firm for long-term growth."

The newly combined entity strengthens the sector coverage, expands research capabilities, and enhances execution for institutional and corporate clients.

"ATB Cormark Capital Markets reflects a long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to the strength and dynamism of Canada's financial sector," said Scott Lamacraft, Executive Chair, ATB Cormark Capital Markets. "We're combining proven experience with innovative solutions to support clients through every market cycle."

"At ATB Financial, we're committed to elevating the expertise we provide to our clients. We are now in a stronger position to grow and expand our presence on the national stage, supporting our clients as they advance many of Alberta's and Canada's most dynamic and essential sectors," said Chris Turchansky, President & CEO, ATB Financial.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc. ("PwC") acted as exclusive financial advisor to ATB Financial, with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP ("Blakes") serving as legal counsel. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP ("BLG") served as legal counsel to Cormark Securities Inc., while SHEUMACK GMA, along with its affiliate SGMA Capital Markets Limited, acted as Cormark's exclusive financial advisor.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 843,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our dedicated Client Care Centre and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Cormark Capital Markets

ATB Cormark Capital Markets is a leading North American investment firm providing holistic corporate and capital markets advice and full-service financial solutions.

Following the acquisition of Cormark Securities Inc., the firm has further expanded its institutional reach, offering a premier research franchise and deep expertise in equity sales and trading. Serving clients across key growth sectors including energy, technology, mining and life sciences, ATB Cormark Capital Markets provides a comprehensive suite of services, including investment and corporate banking, risk management, and market-leading institutional insights.

Disclaimer

ATB Cormark Capital Markets is a trademark brand of ATB Capital Markets Corp. and is used in connection with various financial services such investment banking, capital markets and wholesale banking activities carried on by ATB Financial or certain of its subsidiaries including ATB Capital Markets Corp., ATB Capital Markets (USA) Inc. and Cormark Securities (USA) Ltd. ATB Capital Markets Corp. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and applicable securities regulatory authorities in the provinces that it conducts business, and a member of Canadian marketplaces, trading #003 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.and Cormark Securities USA Inc. are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Member Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For more information about ATB Cormark Capital Markets, visit https://atb.com/atbcormark .

