ATB Financial Announces Its New Head of Wealth and Investment Management

EDMONTON, AB, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - ATB Financial is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Evans as its new Head of Wealth and Investment Management, effective March 30, 2026.

With a career deeply rooted in Western Canada and complemented with national experience, Mr. Evans joins ATB Financial with over 18 years of leadership and expertise in the wealth and investment management space. In this role, he will lead ATB Financial's wealth advisory, investment management, and private banking functions--including BCV Asset Management Inc. This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization, as ATB Wealth recently reached a record-high of over $40 billion in assets under administration.

"Matt brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and deep industry expertise that aligns well with our goals for ATB. His leadership will be instrumental as we build on our current momentum and record growth," said Chris Turchansky, President & CEO of ATB Financial. "We are confident that Matt's experience will further strengthen our ability to deliver the expert advice our clients expect from a leader in the wealth management space."

Prior to joining ATB Financial, Mr. Evans held significant leadership roles across the financial sector, where he specialized in wealth management, financial strategy and market growth. His appointment underscores the organization's growth-focused vision for ATB Wealth, further elevating the solutions and expert advice offered to clients by bringing all four lines of business together under one dedicated leader.

"ATB Wealth has a long-standing reputation for putting clients first and fostering deep roots within the communities it serves," said Matt Evans. "I'm honoured to be joining this talented team as we build on that foundation to drive the next chapter of momentum."

For more information about ATB Wealth's leadership team and services, visit www.atb.com/wealth.

About ATB Wealth

ATB Wealth delivers investment advice, wealth planning and management services for individuals, businesses and institutions. ATB Investment Management Inc. and ATB Securities Inc. are individually licensed users of the registered trade name ATB Wealth. ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 843,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our dedicated Client Care Centre and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.

