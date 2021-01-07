ATB Capital Markets to host 9th annual Institutional Investor Conference

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - ATB Capital Markets , the capital markets arm of ATB Financial, will host corporations and investors from across North America at a virtual three-day institutional conference, January 12-14. The online conference will provide insight and market opportunities emerging from the effects of a global pandemic, oil price shock and resulting market volatility over the last year.

"We are committed to being a strong partner to help businesses and industry adapt and succeed in this new environment. As we enter a new year, connecting our customers with investors for conversations about the future is more critical than ever," said Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "By bringing together more than 70 North American companies across a variety of sectors and industries, we are creating opportunities for our customers to discuss the value they offer to investors, ultimately contributing to the future growth of Alberta."

Companies across the energy, life sciences, technology and diversified industries sectors will be participating in this three-day virtual event through a series of themed panel presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings.

"Whether it's technology evolution, the monetization of resources or how products and services are being produced and delivered, management teams are recalibrating their businesses to find success in this dynamic market," said Jon Horsman, CEO of ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Senior Executive Vice President, Business at ATB Financial. "ATB is dedicated to supporting businesses and industries—the heart of our economy—through our extensive expertise and commitment to help harness the possibilities of today and tomorrow."

About ATB Financial

With $54.9 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 customers through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

