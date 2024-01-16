ATB Capital Markets hosted the 12th annual investor conference with 2024 outlooks

Leading analysts provided deep-sector insights in energy and diversified sectors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Capital Markets, the capital markets arm of ATB Financial and ATB Securities Inc., hosted its 12th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Toronto last week, which brought together more than 30 management teams from multiple sectors.

The insights of these business leaders, alongside the deep sector knowledge of ATB Capital Markets' research analysts, provided an outlook on the challenges and opportunities to expect in 2024, focusing on energy, transportation, engineering and construction.

Photo: (from left to right) Hugh Sanderson, Head of Equities, ATB Capital Markets; Darren Eurich, CEO, ATB Capital Markets; Greg Greer, Managing Director & Head, Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities, ATB Capital Markets; Wes Jardine, Managing Director Corporate Banking, ATB Capital Markets. (CNW Group/ATB Financial) Photo: (from left to right) Chris Murray, Managing Director, Institutional Research, Diversified Industries, ATB Capital Markets; Patrick O'Rourke, Managing Director, Institutional Research, Large-Cap E&P and Oilsands, ATB Capital Markets; Waqar Syed, Energy Technology & Services and Head of Research, ATB Capital Markets. (CNW Group/ATB Financial)

"Much like our previous conferences, participants this year left with valuable insights from discussions with management teams, along with our analysts' industry outlooks on the year ahead," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "As we kick off 2024, investors stand at the crossroads of cautious optimism and recessionary shadows. With central banks potentially pivoting towards rate cuts and inflation inching towards target ranges, the financial landscape is poised for a delicate dance between economic cooling and renewed market vigour. Our optimism remains measured but strong as we stand committed to the vital industries in which we invest. 2024 is set to be a year of growth, continued investment in industries proving success year-over-year, and a renewed state of economic normalcy."

For ATB Capital Markets' full list of 2024 Outlook reports, click here .

Energy Outlook

Energy Infrastructure: Discussions highlighted the vast opportunity for capital allocation in 2024 and the coming years. In terms of energy transition and security, panellists discussed the major role market access and supply play in meeting customer demand.

Energy Services: In the U.S., panellists expect a relatively flat rig count from the current levels and have limited visibility into additional rig releases, creating market uncertainty. In Canada, companies are seeing increased activity for their rigs and expect margins to increase y/y in 2024. Internationally, panellists were bullish on the Middle East, and following a change in government were bullish on Argentina as well.

Exploration & Production: Expectations continue for a strong medium and long-term investment appeal in the Canadian upstream and integrated oil and gas sector. Markets are navigating near-term volatility and the impacts of macroeconomic challenges.

"Canadian drilling and pumping activity are on a multi-year secular growth trajectory as projects that improve market access for Canadian oil and gas start-up in 2024 and 2025, leading to promising years ahead," says Waqar Syed, Energy Technology & Services and Head of Institutional Research. "We expect to see energy companies returning cash to shareholders, along with a focus on maintaining and prioritising a healthy balance sheet to allow for continued competitive growth opportunities and future M&A capital deployments."

"Although we saw inflation cooling towards the end of 2023, energy companies will still need to balance increased capital costs and elevated labour base costs," added Patrick O'Rourke, Managing Director, Institutional Research, Large-Cap E&P and Oilsands. "We're seeing tailored adjustments based on learnings from 2023 to enhance performance in 2024."

Diversified Industries Outlook

Transportation: 2024 is expected to see improved business and leisure air travel with capacity at or slightly above 2019 levels. EVs may still face challenges until there's a material move down the cost curve. In terms of the auto industry overall, it's anticipated the market will remain healthy through 2025, until stocking levels normalise. ATB is neutral on rail and expects volume trends to remain under moderate pressure in early 2024 for Class 1 rails.

Engineering and Construction: Record demand and positive outlooks for earning growth are on the horizon for 2024. ATB sees several opportunities for investors, with the choice of stocks reflecting a company's ability to provide capital-efficient growth in cash flows and earnings to remain significant this year.

"As we step into 2024, companies in our diversified portfolio are reporting robust demand and positive earnings growth forecasts, though consumer-facing companies are cautiously navigating the uncertain economic climate," says Chris Murray, Managing Director, Institutional Research, Diversified Industries. "2024 presents significant investment opportunities in our coverage universe, with some stocks set to build on their market dominance and others poised for value discovery as strong, underappreciated growth prospects."

About ATB Financial

With $60.9 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond.

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets operates under the name of ATB Securities Inc. and is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

ATB Capital Markets is a trademark brand name of ATB Financial and is used in connection with various financial services such investment banking, capital markets and wholesale banking activities carried on by ATB Financial or certain of its subsidiaries including ATB Securities Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and applicable securities regulatory authorities in the provinces that it conducts business, and a member of Canadian marketplaces. ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Member Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets, visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com .

For interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial, Media Relations [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial