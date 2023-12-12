At COP28, Trina Solar promotes green, low carbon and sustainable development through innovation and collaboration

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- At the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) now in session in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Trina Solar has called for technological innovation and collaboration with global partners to support the worldwide transition to clean energy. The company has also stressed the importance of green, low-carbon and sustainable development.

Trina Solar, as a green energy producer, assiduously puts its green development philosophy into practice and is committed to its mission of "Solar energy for all". With its state-of-the-art 210mm technology platform paired with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, Trina Solar leads the PV industry in the era of 700W+.

The company's products are used in many settings, including solar grazing, agrivoltaic farming, fishery PV projects, coal mining subsidence areas and deserts. By the third quarter of this year Trina Solar had shipped 170GW of PV modules worldwide, thereby supporting the transition toward environmental sustainability.

TÜV Rheinland has awarded Trina Solar with LCA and product carbon footprint certifications for the whole line-up of 210mm Vertex modules, demonstrating their ability for full-cycle low-carbon management. Trina Solar pioneered environmental product declaration and carbon footprint certification for n-type modules in the industry and partnered with other manufacturers to develop low-carbon silicon materials, thus greatly reducing carbon emissions. Trina Solar is building a zero-carbon new energy industrial park inQinghai province, that integrates power supply, power grid, load and energy storage. It's Yiwu site in Zhejiang province is the first factory in the PV industry to be awarded zero carbon status.

Trina Solar collaborates with global partners, including those in the Middle East, to support local green transition. The company has close ties with the UAE and the Middle East as a whole. Trina Solar supplied 800MW of Vertex modules for the 2GW AI Dhafra Solar PV project in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's largest single-site solar power plants. In October Trina Solar signed a memorandum of understanding for project collaboration in the UAE to build vertically integrated capacity that spans the entire industrial chain. This project will significantly promote the new energy industry in UAE.

Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. Trina Solar and the World Wildlife Fund, WWF, jointly call for actions to give one more hour for Earth with clean energy. The company was included in Reuters' Top 100 Innovators in Global Energy Transition 2022 and has been named a Decarbonisation Leader by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Trina Solar is working toward globalizing its production capacity, service provision, operations management and risk control systems. We look forward to collaborating with all global stakeholders to build a new energy system and achieve shared growth through discussion and joint innovation.

