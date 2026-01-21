AT&T Unleashes Turbo Live: The First and Only VIP Connection Specifically for Live Events

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- AT&T gives everyone1, including T-Mobile and Verizon customers, the ability to boost their connection at live events

Key Takeaways:

Turbo Live is the first and only VIP connection designed to deliver an exceptional wireless experience at live events.

It will be available to everyone 1 , including but not limited to Verizon and T-Mobile customers.

, including but not limited to Verizon and T-Mobile customers. Starting early February, Turbo Live will be in 10+ stadiums across America, just in time to boost people's connections at the biggest events of 2026.

What it is: Turbo Live is the first and only product specifically designed to improve wireless connection at live events. This VIP connection gives anyone1 with an eligible 5G smartphone, including Verizon and T-Mobile customers, the ability to boost their connection at live events. With a straightforward digital sign-up, customers will get the remarkable, reliable connection they want, even in crowded venues.

Why it matters: Delayed and unreliable connectivity is one of the biggest customer pain points at live events, especially during peak moments like kickoffs, encores, or game-winning plays. Turbo Live improves this with a special data boost that helps smartphones work better in crowded places. Missing out on live-streaming unforgettable moments, struggling to upload photos and videos to social media, or even dealing with laggy ride-share requests are now a thing of the past.

"2026 is packed with some of the world's biggest live events and we want to make sure that the people attending are able to connect, stream and share these moments with confidence," said Cheryl Choy, SVP product management, AT&T. "The last thing people should have to think about is their connection. Turbo Live was built with that in mind, to deliver an exceptional wireless experience at the venue – regardless of what carrier they have for their everyday service."

Download Turbo Live: Beginning early February, Turbo Live will be available in the following stadiums, with many more to come in 2026:

Alabama (Bryant Denny Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Chicago (United Center)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Las Vegas (Sphere)

Los Angeles (Intuit Dome)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

San Antonio (Alamodome)

San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Coming soon, we are expanding Turbo Live to stadiums across America, including Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Foxborough (Gillette Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), and many more--so every1 fan can enjoy the VIP connection.

Sign up now to experience this VIP connection firsthand: https://www.att.com/plans/att-turbo-live/.

1Req's a 5G-capable smartphone. May require an unlocked device & open eSIM slot for activation.

