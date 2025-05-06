AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 13

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tune in for a fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. ET. Webcast available live and for replay.

AT&T (NYSE: T) will webcast a fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T Inc., at the Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. ET.

To hear more, tune into the webcast live or listen to the replay on the AT&T Investor Relations website. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

