AT&T is once again simplifying pricing for customers -- this time for home internet -- with a streamlined fiber lineup delivering big savings for customers who combine AT&T wireless and home internet

Key Takeaways:

Simple Plans : AT&T is streamlining its fiber home internet lineup to give customers a more focused set of options, making it easier to find the right plan that fits their needs.

: AT&T is streamlining its fiber home internet lineup to give customers a more focused set of options, making it easier to find the right plan that fits their needs. More Savings : Customers who make the smart choice to combine AT&T home and wireless internet can save hundreds. Bundled customers can get fiber for as low as $35/month. 1

: Customers who make the smart choice to combine AT&T home and wireless internet can save hundreds. Bundled customers can get fiber for as low as $35/month. Peace of Mind: AT&T Fiber is backed by America's Best Guarantee, delivering customers the connectivity they depend on, or we make it right. Customers who bundle home internet and wireless also get Internet Backup for free.

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ --

What's the News: We recently simplified our wireless plans, and now we are doing it again by streamlining our fiber home internet options. Beginning June 7, customers can choose from four AT&T Fiber speed options: 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 GIG and 5 GIG.2 Even better, customers that combine AT&T wireless and home internet can save up to $420 a year.3

AT&T Launches Simple Fiber Plans: Built for More, Sold for Less (PRNewsfoto/AT&T)

Why it Matters: Customers want to understand what they are paying for, so we are making it easy for them to do that. With our simplified plans we are giving our customers more for less, on America's best and fastest home internet,4 backed by America's Best Guarantee.

Quotable: "This is about delivering straightforward plans for our customers that are packed with value, savings, and powered by a network that performs," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer. "Our focus is to provide something for everyone by offering the very best connectivity choices and plans that fit their specific needs."

More details: The new entry-level fiber plan is now 3X faster than before. Customers also receive Internet Backup free of charge when combining qualifying services. Our 5 GIG plan also includes All-Fi Pro – our ultimate package for enhanced Wi-Fi performance, including whole home coverage, advanced security, Wi-Fi that adapts to routines, and our latest technology with premium equipment upgrades.

Why AT&T: AT&T is the carrier of choice and value. We're giving customers simple choices that give them more for their money. We're focused on providing solutions that meet every budget and connectivity need while Verizon and T-Mobile roll out confusing price locks. AT&T Fiber customers are the happiest and experience the best and fastest home internet4 in America.

From Build-A-Plan and OneConnect, to our refreshed Unlimited Your Way wireless and now simplified fiber plans, we are raising the bar for customers and our competitors. When the connection matters, it has to be AT&T.

Learn more: https://www.att.com/bundles/internet-wireless/

FAQ:

Q: What is AT&T Fiber?

Fiber optic internet uses thin glass cables and light to send data, allowing for much faster speeds than traditional cable or DSL internet.

There are several key benefits to choosing fiber internet:

Much higher speeds: Fiber internet can reach much faster speeds than DSL or cable. This makes it ideal for streaming HD videos, online gaming, and using many devices at once.

Equal upload and download speeds: Unlike most other internet types, fiber gives you the same fast speed whether you're uploading or downloading. This is great for video calls, sharing large files, and creating content online.

Reliable connectivity: Fiber internet stays fast and stable, even during busy times when many people are online. This means fewer interruptions and a smoother online experience.

Fiber optic internet offers fast, reliable, and consistent service, making it one of the best choices for anyone who wants a top-quality home internet connection.

Q: What is Internet Backup?

Keeping our customers connected is what matters most, and while AT&T Fiber has over 99.9% proven reliability, we want our customers to stay connected when they need it most. Once it has been set up, Internet Backup will automatically kick in if there's an AT&T Fiber network disruption and your smartphone is near the gateway. Wireless service will remain active until fiber service is restored. And to keep things simple, the network will switch back to fiber automatically when it's restored, with no action needed from the customer.

Q: Why would a customer benefit from All-Fi Pro?

All-Fi Pro is designed for customers who want a more advanced in-home Wi-Fi experience to support the growing demands of a connected household. As consumers rely on more devices, higher-bandwidth applications, and connectivity across more areas of the home, All-Fi Pro helps deliver stronger, more consistent performance where it matters most.

All-Fi Pro may be especially beneficial for households with multiple users online at the same time , homes that require broader coverage, or customers who regularly stream content, participate in video calls, game online, or connect smart home devices. It is built for those who want a premium Wi-Fi experience that can better keep pace with how people live, work, and connect today.

Q: Why are you making these plan changes?

We want to make it easier for people right from the start. That means simpler choices, straightforward pricing, and a shopping experience that's easy to understand. At a time when every dollar matters, we're focused on helping people quickly find the right plan with confidence.

Q: How can I find out if AT&T Fiber is available at my address?

Please visit: https://www.att.com/internet/fiber/

1 Plus taxes & fees, after discounts. 2 Speeds based on wired connection. Actual speeds vary. For 5-GIG, single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more info, visit att.com/speed101. 3 $420 savings based on $25/mo discount on 5-GIG speed w/ elig wireless svc and $10/mo AutoPay & Paperless bill. Limited availability in select areas. 4 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. Limited availability.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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Amanda Joncas AT&T Corporate Communications Email: [email protected]