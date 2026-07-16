AT&T Connects Fans to the Moments Defining Sports Culture at Fanatics Fest NYC

AT&T is helping fans compete, collect, and connect through experiences built around the passions, personalities, and moments driving modern fandom.

Key Takeaways:

Game on. Hosted by Nate Burleson, the AT&T Connection Cup gives fans the chance to compete in fan and celebrity matchups for exclusive memorabilia, Fanatics FanCash, and ultimate bragging rights.

Hosted by Nate Burleson, the AT&T Connection Cup gives fans the chance to compete in fan and celebrity matchups for exclusive memorabilia, Fanatics FanCash, and ultimate bragging rights. Celebrity appearances. Fourteen athletes and celebrity captains will join special Connection Cup competitions throughout the weekend, drafting everyday fans onto their squad to battle it out on the floor.

Fourteen athletes and celebrity captains will join special Connection Cup competitions throughout the weekend, drafting everyday fans onto their squad to battle it out on the floor. VIP treatment. Eligible AT&T customers receive exclusive access to the AT&T Customer Lounge with charging stations, limited-edition merch drops, complimentary Screen Skinz, and more.

Eligible AT&T customers receive exclusive access to the AT&T Customer Lounge with charging stations, limited-edition merch drops, complimentary Screen Skinz, and more. Network powered by AT&T. From pack rips to grail pulls, AT&T is keeping fans connected across Fanatics Fest NYC.

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- AT&T is bringing fans into the moments that shape sports culture at Fanatics Fest NYC. Taking over Javits Center July 16-19, AT&T is creating new ways for fans to play, collect, and connect through immersive experiences, celebrity moments, and exclusive customer benefits. And behind every pack rip, card trade, and pull is the AT&T network making it all possible.

"Fanatics Fest is where the biggest personalities, stories, and viral moments in sports come to life," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer at AT&T. "From headline-making reveals to unforgettable fan experiences, sports culture moves in real time. AT&T is proud to keep fans connected to the moments everyone is talking about as they happen."

Bringing Fans into the Action

At the center of AT&T's on-site experience is the AT&T Connection Cup, a live fan competition hosted by studio host-analyst Nate Burleson that puts sports knowledge, fandom, and on-the-spot skills to the test. Throughout all four days of Fanatics Fest, attendees will have opportunities to compete in both fan-only and celebrity-led versions of the Connection Cup for prizes, exclusive memorabilia, and bragging rights. Eligible AT&T customers will receive priority access for participation across all Connection Cup experiences.

"Hosting the AT&T Connection Cup means I get to pull fans out of the crowd and put them on the mic, in the game, and shoulder-to-shoulder with the celebrity captains they came to see," said Nate Burleson, Emmy Award winning studio host-analyst and media personality. "And with the power of AT&T's connection, those fan moments will travel far beyond the floor."

Fourteen athletes and celebrity captains will face off two at a time, drafting fans onto their squads to battle through sports trivia, memorabilia challenges and unexpected physical competitions. Expect dynamic duos, on-court rivals turned weekend frenemies and pairings fans didn't see coming including Nikki and Brie Bella, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, Alex Morgan and Candace Parker, David Wright and Don Mattingly, Folarin Balogun and Jared McCain, Jose Alvarado and Josh Hart, and Noah Lyles and Jordan Chiles.

As presenting partner of the Fanatics Collect Card Combine, AT&T is also helping bring the card-collecting hobby to life through an immersive experience designed to connect longtime collectors and first-time fans alike. From opening a first pack and trading cards to learning about grading and discovering the stories behind iconic collectibles, fans can explore every stage of the collecting journey through hands-on activities throughout the experience. Eligible AT&T customers will receive elevated card packs during the "First Pack" moment, marking the culmination of the Card Combine.

More for AT&T Customers

AT&T customers will get even closer to the action at Fanatics Fest NYC through exclusive perks designed to make the weekend easier and even more memorable.

On-site, eligible AT&T customers will have access to the AT&T Customer Lounge, a dedicated space to recharge, reset, and stay connected between sessions. Inside, customers can take advantage of:

Charging stations to keep devices ready for every moment

Custom giveaways and limited-edition Fanatics Fest merch

Complimentary Screen Skinz and live sneaker cleaning

Priority access to participate in AT&T Connection Cup experiences throughout the weekend

AT&T's presence at Fanatics Fest builds on a broader partnership with Fanatics that delivers for customers all year long. Eligible AT&T customers will be able to jump straight to Fanatics ONE Member Pro status in the coming months – no points required. This will bring them closer to the drops, special offers, FanCash opportunities, and one-of-a-kind moments that fuel modern fandom.

Powering The Fan Experience

AT&T is supporting connectivity throughout the Javits Center to meet the demands of hundreds of thousands of expected fans, with enhanced 5G coverage and capacity designed to support how attendees capture, share, and experience the action across Fanatics Fest.

Behind the scenes, AT&T engineers will be on site monitoring performance and supporting network reliability throughout the event to ensure that fans, partners, and Fanatics operations stay connected during one of the busiest sports weekends of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Fanatics Fest and where is it held? Fanatics Fest takes place July 16-19, 2026 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. AT&T's activation runs across all four days of the event.

What is AT&T doing at Fanatics Fest? As the Official Connectivity Provider of the Fan, AT&T is bringing three headline experiences to Fanatics Fest: the AT&T Connection Cup live game show hosted by Nate Burleson, the AT&T Customer Lounge for eligible customers, and presenting partnership of the Fanatics Collect Card Combine.

What is the AT&T Connection Cup? The AT&T Connection Cup is a live fan competition inside the Javits Center hosted by Nate Burleson. Fans compete alongside celebrity captains in sports trivia, memorabilia challenges, and on-the-spot physical competitions for exclusive memorabilia, Fanatics FanCash, and bragging rights.

Which celebrity captains and athletes are appearing at the AT&T Connection Cup? Fourteen athletes and celebrity captains will face off across the weekend, including Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Alex Morgan, Candace Parker, David Wright, Don Mattingly, Folarin Balogun, Jared McCain, Jose Alvarado, Josh Hart, Noah Lyles and Jordan Chiles.

What perks do AT&T customers get at Fanatics Fest NYC? Eligible AT&T wireless and internet customers with the AT&T app or Smart Home Manager app get access to the AT&T Customer Lounge with charging stations, custom giveaways, limited-edition Fanatics Fest merch, complimentary Screen Skinz, and live sneaker cleaning. Customers also get priority access to the AT&T Connection Cup and elevated card packs at the "First Pack" moment inside the Fanatics Collect Card Combine.

How is AT&T powering connectivity at Fanatics Fest NYC? AT&T is supporting connectivity throughout the Javits Center to meet the demands of hundreds of thousands of expected fans, with enhanced 5G coverage and capacity designed to support how attendees experience Fanatics Fest. AT&T engineers will be on site throughout the weekend monitoring network performance and supporting reliability for fans, partners, and Fanatics operations. Beyond this event, AT&T shows up for New Yorkers every day, delivering reliable mobile coverage and internet through AT&T Internet Air, our 5G home internet service.



About AT&T

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Amy Canaday, AT&T Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]