AT&T Launches New App to Simplify Customers' Digital Experience

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ --

The new AT&T app delivers fast, simple control to manage wireless and home internet services with AI-powered support and streamlined notifications.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T is simplifying its digital experience so customers can shop and manage all their connectivity services in one place.

The new AT&T app is built around a GenAI assistant, making it faster to find what you need with a more personalized experience.

We're giving customers the information, convenience and controls they deserve, with more features to come throughout the year.

The News:

Beginning today, AT&T is starting to roll out the new AT&T app, a simpler way to experience all of AT&T in one convenient place. The app makes it easier to manage all services, and it provides a one-stop shop for converged customers who subscribe to both wireless and home internet services. The app also features new usage insights, precision device controls, a modern shopping experience, and faster answers through a new AI-powered assistant – all designed to make everyday tasks quicker and easier.

Why it Matters:

Customers tell us they want seamless connectivity and a seamless experience to match. With the new AT&T app, we're bringing more of our services together, making it easier to get the visibility, control, resources, help, and expertise customers are looking for.

Quotable:

"Millions of customers already rely on our apps every month to manage their AT&T experience," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing and growth officer, AT&T. "That scale created an opportunity for us to think bigger: to build a single flagship app that brings services together in one place. The new AT&T app is designed around our customers' lives, not just their bills, making it faster and easier to manage services, shop, get support when needed, and stay connected to what matters most."

"We built our new app around what customers told us they wanted most: simplicity, speed, and control," said Jenifer Robertson, AT&T's EVP and GM for Mass Markets. "This launch is an important step in enhancing seamless experiences, making every interaction easier and more intuitive so customers can get what they need, when they need it."

More Details:

For the first time, new customers can also shop and trial AT&T service directly from the app. The launch reflects our customer-first approach. We built the app with a clean design, simple navigation, and a modern architecture that enables ongoing improvements over time.

Today, the AT&T app is built for everyday needs, including:

Manage services in one place : Customers with both AT&T wireless and AT&T home internet can manage their services together and access features like advanced device controls and internet backup. 1

: Customers with both AT&T wireless and AT&T home internet can manage their services together and access features like advanced device controls and internet backup. AI-powered assistant : Customers can quickly get expert advice on shopping or customer support needs.

: Customers can quickly get expert advice on shopping or customer support needs. Set daily downtime schedules : Customize "Downtime" settings for devices – from sleep, to homework or family time.

: Customize "Downtime" settings for devices – from sleep, to homework or family time. Upgraded shopping : New and existing customers can use the app to shop the latest devices and plans, subscribe to home internet service, and find the closest AT&T store.

: New and existing customers can use the app to shop the latest devices and plans, subscribe to home internet service, and find the closest AT&T store. Manage all connected devices : Group devices on your account by person or purpose, manage them together, and pause or restore their service when needed.

: Group devices on your account by person or purpose, manage them together, and pause or restore their service when needed. Simplified message center : See all AT&T notifications, texts, and emails in one place.

: See all AT&T notifications, texts, and emails in one place. New usage insights: Get more details on calls, texts, and data.

The new AT&T app lays the digital foundation for an AI-driven future, where always-on connectivity and smarter experiences will power what people do next. With AT&T Fiber recognized as the best and fastest home internet2, and operating the nation's largest wireless network3, AT&T is focused on delivering a dependable experience customers can count on, backed by the AT&T Guarantee, the industry's first and only guarantee that covers both wireless and fiber networks.

New and existing customers can now download the new AT&T app on the App Store and Google Play or at ATT.com.

1where available

2Best & Fastest Internet, AT&T Fiber: based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025

3Compares cellular networks, excluding satellite.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

For more information, contact: Cody Wright, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: 817-458-2572, Email: [email protected]