AT&T Launches Build-A-Plan: A Fully Customizable Wireless Experience Where Customers Control What They Pay for

New plan empowers customers to adjust their plan month to month based on their budget and needs--backed by the strength of America's largest wireless network1

Key Takeaways:

More Choice: Build-A-Plan SM gives customers the ability to personalize their wireless plan to match their needs and their budget.

Build-A-Plan gives customers the ability to personalize their wireless plan to match their needs and their budget. More Control: The plan allows for flexibility, giving customers the option to add or remove services at any time depending on their needs.

The plan allows for flexibility, giving customers the option to add or remove services at any time depending on their needs. More Value: Customers can connect with confidence to America's largest wireless network,1 now with the lowest entry price compared to T-Mobile and Verizon.

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ --

What's new: AT&T is launching Build-A-Plan, a new wireless plan designed to give customers more choice, control, and value. Beginning May 27, Build-A-Plan customers can connect to America's largest wireless network1 starting at $15.00 a month2 and adjust their plan month to month to better match their budget, lifestyle, and connectivity needs.

Why it matters: Consumers increasingly demand services that provide financial flexibility. Build-A-Plan delivers exactly that, with a more personalized approach to wireless. Whether customers want to prioritize affordability one month or add more features and data the next, we are making it easy for our customers to adapt without being locked into a one-size-fits-all approach.

Quotable:

"Customers want plans that fit their lives. Other carriers offer structured, one-size-fits-all plans bundled with extra services that customers aren't asking for while calling it 'savings'," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer. "By giving our customers the freedom to tailor their wireless service month to month, we are giving them an affordable way to connect to America's largest wireless network and still control their budget. It is a win-win."

The details: Starting May 27, Build-A-Plan will be available online: https://www.att.com/plans/build-a-plan/

1 Compares cellular networks, excluding satellite. 2 Plus taxes & fees. Limit one line. Must bring unlocked, eSIM-capable phone. See details

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

For more information, contact: Cody Wright, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: 817-458-2572, Email: [email protected]