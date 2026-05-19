Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

Customers ranked AT&T Fiber #1 in overall customer satisfaction for the fourth year in a row in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®).

Key Takeaways:

For four years running, AT&T Fiber has outperformed all other fiber internet providers in customer satisfaction, according to ACSI.

The recognition from our customers reinforces AT&T Fiber's leadership in delivering an experience that stands out in an increasingly competitive fiber market.

Backed by the AT&T Guarantee, AT&T Fiber gives customers added confidence with a commitment to reliable service and a better experience.

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- What's the News: AT&T Fiber has now ranked highest among fiber internet providers in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®), for four straight years.

Why it Matters: While AT&T Fiber is renowned for its speed, a great customer experience goes beyond the connection itself. The ACSI report evaluates a range of factors, including our mobile app, website, plans, billing, and customer support.

AT&T Fiber's fourth straight year at the top shows our leadership in the full customer journey. Plus, the AT&T Guarantee gives customers added peace of mind in their internet choice.

Quotable: "This positive feedback is a powerful reflection of our commitment to delivering a great experience for our customers," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer. "Being recognized by our customers for four consecutive years speaks to more than just performance - it reflects the trust people place in AT&T Fiber. The AT&T Guarantee builds on that by giving them even more confidence that we'll deliver reliable connectivity, strong value, and care that puts them first, or we'll make it right."

More Details: AT&T Fiber is available to more than 37 million locations – the most of any home internet provider. Combined with the top-rated customer experience and service backed by the AT&T Guarantee, that reach makes AT&T Fiber an easy choice for more customers. Visit att.com/fiber to check availability at your address.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®)

Since 1994, ACSI has been a national economic indicator and now covers more than 40 industries and 400 brands and is based on data from interviews with over 200,000 customers annually. For more information, visit www.theacsi.org.

ACSI and its logo are registered trademarks of the American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

Cody Wright, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: 817.458.2572, Email: [email protected]