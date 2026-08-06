AT&T and Ericsson Enhance Wireless Capacity, Coverage, and Performance Nationwide

AT&T continues investing in its nationwide wireless network to help customers stay connected with improved coverage, better performance, and more reliable calls

Key Takeaways:

AT&T has selected Ericsson to provide 600 MHz dual-band radios to support deployment of newly acquired spectrum from EchoStar.

The new spectrum and advanced radios will improve capacity, reliability, coverage, and performance for customers.

Customers can expect more reliable connections in more places, including indoors and in rural areas where coverage can sometimes be harder to deliver.

These upgrades help prepare the network for growing demand from everyday apps, connected devices, AI-enabled tools, and data-heavy experiences, both now and in the future.

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- AT&T is working with Ericsson to put its newly acquired 600 MHz spectrum to work for its customers. Ericsson's advanced radios help AT&T use this spectrum to strengthen its wireless network and deliver a better everyday experience.

The 600 MHz spectrum AT&T acquired from EchoStar is especially valuable because it can travel farther and provide stronger coverage inside buildings compared to some higher-frequency spectrum. This helps customers stay connected in more places – at home, at work, on the road – in both urban and rural areas.

Progress customers can experience

AT&T is more than 60% of the way through its wireless network modernization effort, which has greatly improved customer experience. In areas with upgraded Ericsson infrastructure, AT&T customers are seeing:

Up to 2x improvement in average speeds

Improved call reliability, with a 10% reduction in dropped and blocked calls

Reduced occurrences of slower data speeds by up to 70%

By standardizing equipment at the top of cell towers, customers could experience reduced uplink interference by up to 80%

These upgrades are designed to help America's largest wireless network carry more data, respond faster, and keep customers connected more consistently as wireless demand grows.

Strengthening performance for the AI era

Through an open and competitive process, Ericsson was selected as a supplier of 600 MHz dual-band radios, enabling AT&T to deploy uplink-enhancing 8RX technology across low bands for the first time. This work supports future connectivity needs while strengthening the network for AI-driven creation, sharing, and real-time interaction.

This work also builds on AT&T and Ericsson's previously announced collaboration to accelerate Open RAN deployment.

"We're more than halfway through our wireless network modernization, and we're executing to plan," said Yigal Elbaz, SVP and Network CTO, AT&T. "By combining our newly acquired 600 MHz spectrum with Ericsson's advanced radios, we're improving coverage and performance for customers while building a more modern, flexible network for the future."

"AT&T's network modernization is a powerful proof point for how open architectures and advanced capabilities can transform performance at scale," said Dyon Agnew, SVP and Head of Customer Unit AT&T, Ericsson Americas. "Together, we're helping deliver faster speeds, more reliable coverage, and a more consistent customer experience across the United States."

AT&T will provide additional details about its 600 MHz deployment plans, including timing and commercial availability, at a later date.

The expected capital investments associated with this agreement are reflected in the financial outlook and capital allocation plan provided in AT&T's second-quarter 2026 earnings release.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Ericsson

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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SOURCE AT&T

Andrea Huguely, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: (972) 207-8630, Email: [email protected]