AT&T Internet Air Doubles Subscribers in Almost Half the Time

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- AT&T's 5G home internet hit 2 million subscribers in roughly a year, and more than half of them pair it with AT&T wireless

Key Takeaways

AT&T Internet Air reached 2 million customers, adding its second million in about half the time it took to reach its first.

More than 50% of AT&T's 5G home internet subscribers are converged customers, meaning they also choose AT&T for wireless.

Starting next month, customers can order AT&T Internet Air in-store and leave with the equipment on the spot.

What's the News? AT&T Internet Air® has reached 2 million subscribers, marking a major milestone for AT&T's 5G home internet service. At the same time, 1 million AT&T Internet Air subscribers also have AT&T wireless, proving customers are increasingly choosing AT&T as their primary source for connectivity.

Why it Matters: After taking roughly two years to reach its first 1 million subscribers, AT&T Internet Air added its second million in about a year -- doubling its customer base in about half the time.

Beyond its rapid adoption, the momentum shows a bigger trend: customers are increasingly choosing AT&T as their one-stop connectivity provider, with simple home internet and wireless service working together under one roof.

Quotable: "People want simple internet from a provider they trust, and that's what AT&T Internet Air delivers," said Josh Goodell, vice president, broadband product development, AT&T. "Today's milestone shows it's resonating with customers, and when they pair it with AT&T wireless, we're seeing industry-leading satisfaction. That tells us customers see the value in Internet Air and that it is an important part of how AT&T keeps them connected."

What's Next: AT&T is continuing to make Internet Air easier to get and start using. Starting next month, customers will be able to order AT&T Internet Air in stores and take their equipment home on the spot. It's another way we're making the experience simpler and helping customers get online faster.

More Details: Bringing internet and wireless together means more value and big savings for AT&T customers. Those who combine AT&T Internet Air with an eligible AT&T wireless plan, can get home internet for as low as $35/month. And with both services backed by the AT&T Guarantee, customers get more than savings – they get confidence in the connections they count on every day. Because when the connection matters – it has to be AT&T.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AT&T Internet Air?

AT&T Internet Air brings you strong Wi-Fi at home. Delivered over the AT&T 5G network, you can set up home internet in minutes without waiting for cables or complicated installations. Plus, there are no surprise charges or equipment rental fees.

It's designed to support the whole household, including streaming, gaming, remote work, homework, and everyday browsing, all with unlimited data and no annual contract. AT&T Internet Air is a great fit for busy families, remote workers, and anyone looking for reliable, high-speed home internet with the flexibility of wireless technology.

Where is AT&T Internet Air available?

AT&T Internet Air is offered across the contiguous U.S., including the state of New York. However, availability varies by address. Please visit att.com/internet to see what internet technology is available at your location.

What is the AT&T Guarantee?

We value our customers, and we believe that connecting changes everything. We're committed to providing reliable connectivity with value-led pricing and customer-first care, or we'll make it right.

With the AT&T Guarantee, customers can expect:

Connectivity you depend on. In the rare event of a network outage, we'll automatically credit your bill. And, when you have AT&T Fiber with Wireless we provide Internet Backup for no extra cost. Guaranteed.1 Deals you want. Our best deals on smartphones don't require the most expensive plan.2 And no hidden fees or equipment charges with fiber. Guaranteed. Prompt, friendly service you deserve. Speak to a friendly tech expert within five minutes or schedule a callback at a time that you choose.3 Plus, same or next day technician availability. Guaranteed.

1Credit for fiber and Internet Air downtime lasting 20 minutes or more; or for wireless and downtime lasting 60 minutes or more caused by a single incident impacting 8 or more towers. Must be connected to impacted tower at onset of outage. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Internet Backup: Fiber internet only. Requires eligible wireless service, activation, and power source; speeds vary; AT&T may slow data speeds if the network is busy. Backup may not be available in all locations. See att.com/guarantee for full details.

2Offers vary by device. Restrictions may apply.

3Five minutes begins once customer is routed to technical support assistance. AT&T Fiber and postpaid wireless customers only. For small business customers, learn more about the AT&T Guarantee at att.com/businessguarantee.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

Amanda Joncas, AT&T Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]