WUHU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recently, the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) concluded in Belém, Brazil. This period, from 2025 to 2030, represents the final window to achieve the 1.5°C temperature target and marks a shift from commitments to concrete action. To meet this goal, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that emissions must be reduced deeply and rapidly, and called for clear and credible plans to phase out fossil fuels and accelerate the clean energy transition.

China incorporated the goals of "peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060" into its national development strategy in 2020. These commitments are reflected not only in policy leadership but also in industrial transformation. China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry has grown rapidly, with production, sales, and exports ranking among the world's highest. As a core engine for carbon neutrality in transportation, the sector has translated climate commitments into scalable, market-driven solutions and made green mobility a mainstream choice.

Against the dual backdrop of policy leadership and industrial momentum, Chery Group seized this historic opportunity and introduced an all-new global NEV brand--LEPAS. With a deep awareness of global environmental challenges, LEPAS embeds sustainability at the core of its brand DNA. Positioned as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life," LEPAS leverages its philosophy of "Elegant Technology" to deliver environmentally responsible and premium products and services. In doing so, it creates refined green mobility experiences while contributing the strength of Chinese NEV brands to global climate governance and environmental objectives.

From a product perspective, LEPAS is planning a portfolio centered on BEV models to enable zero-emission mobility, while PHEVs serve as transitional solutions bridging the shift from conventional vehicles to a fully electric future. The flagship LEPAS L8 and subsequent models are built on a clean-sheet, in-house developed NEV platform, integrating advanced battery, motor, and electronic control systems to achieve low-carbon performance, strong driving dynamics, and long-range capability.

Climate governance transcends borders, and green development concerns our shared future. Rooted in China's NEV strengths, LEPAS continues to advance green innovation and expand globally, offering sustainable and elegant mobility solutions that turn every journey into a step toward a more sustainable world.

