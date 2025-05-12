Astronergy shines with its breakthroughs at Intersolar Europe 2025

No busbars, no limits: Astronergy showcases ZBB-powered solar breakthroughs in Munich

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2025, Astronergy reaffirmed its leadership in solar innovation and international collaborations by debuting cutting-edge modules featuring newly upgraded n-type solar cell technology and zero-busbar (ZBB) solar products, alongside strategic partnerships that strengthen its European footprint.

A photo captures the Astronergy booth at the Intersolar Europe 2025. A photo captures the ASTRO N7 product at the Intersolar Europe. The Head of Global Product Technical Management explains the core techs of ASTRO N7 to visitors.

The company's flagship ASTRO N7 and N7s modules were at the center of attention, designed for next-level performance across diverse application scenarios. With Astronergy's latest generation of TOPCon 5.0 technology, these modules deliver higher efficiency, better temperature coefficients, and optimized LCOE performance.

ASTRO N7 and N7s lineup incorporates Astronergy's proprietary ZBB cell technology, which replaces traditional front-side busbars with advanced non-visible contact structures, maximizing light absorption, reducing shading losses, and improving overall module aesthetics and reliability.

As one of the industry's most forward-looking technologies, ZBB represents a key advancement in solar cell architecture, supporting thinner metallization, better current collection, and a lower risk of microcracks. By combining ZBB and TOPCon 5.0, Astronergy delivers a next-generation solution that meets the growing demand for high efficiency and long-term durability, especially under challenging field conditions.

Notably, the ASTRO N7s products stood out for their electrical performance, as well as for their outstanding mechanical durability. The products recently passed TÜV NORD's rigorous high mechanical load and TÜV Rheinland HW4 hail impact tests, validating their reliability in extreme weather environments — a key advantage for markets across Europe and high-latitude regions.

"Intersolar Europe has been a stage for us to demonstrate how our technologies translate into real-world resilience and customer value," said Isabella Ni, GM of Global Marketing at Astronergy. "With TOPCon 5.0 and advanced ZBB designs, we're delivering smart, efficient, and durable solutions to accelerate global decarbonization."

Another milestone during the event was Astronergy's framework agreements with important partners in Europe, marking its extended business footprint in the broader Nordic market and other areas of Europe. The partnerships signify Astronergy's ongoing commitment to tailor solutions for regional needs and build lasting partnerships across the continent.

Astronergy's visually striking booth attracted thousands of visitors, with live product showcases and expert-led briefings drawing praise from industry professionals and media alike. With its presence in solar markets and participation in European initiatives like SolarPower Europe and SSI, Astronergy continues to establish itself as a global partner of choice, offering future-ready PV technology backed by proven reliability.

SOURCE Astronergy

Jianwei Chen, [email protected]