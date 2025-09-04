ASTM Expands Access to Compass Platform

Change in reseller relationship invites direct access through ASTM Compass®

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- To meet increasing customer demand for sophisticated digital formats and workflows, ASTM International is broadening its direct sales efforts and will not be renewing its long-standing and healthy reseller relationship with Accuris (formerly IHS).

"We have been listening to the voice of our customers and users and are excited about collaborating more directly to innovate the delivery of the information and data they need today and, in the future," notes Andy Kireta, ASTM president. "Accuris has been an excellent partner for ASTM over the years, and we wish them well in the future as their business evolves."

ASTM has recently completed a multi-year overhaul of its existing IT infrastructure, enabling significant improvements to its flagship product ASTM Compass®. With the newly improved platform, ASTM is in a unique position to provide standards users with expanded solutions, enabling them to do more with their standards.

As part of the enhancements, ASTM is well-positioned to partner with standards users to develop and implement the tools and connections to allow them to easily incorporate standards and technical content into their everyday workflows.

Benefits available to ASTM Compass subscribers include:

Both HTML and PDF standards format options, so users have the most flexible use of the content.

Additional content from AASHTO, AATCC, API, AWS, AWWA, CGA, IES, MOD, UOP, and others.

Color-coded highlighting (ASTM Redlines) to instantly identify changes to standards, saving time, money, and resources.

A new and powerful collaboration tool that enables selected content to be shared with other users, enhancing downstream and cross-divisional communication at a technical level. With Compass Points, users can add requirements, use case scenarios, or other organizational protocols directly into their standards. These unique, permanent, shareable URLs act as a custom bookmark, keeping you forever connected to important data in standards when they change. Compass Points work for every version of standards, from all publishers on ASTM Compass.

Favorites feature to pin frequently accessed standards to their Compass dashboard.

Tracking feature that alerts when new versions are published.

Over 300 ASTM videos built by subject matter experts, designed for quickly onboarding new staff, guiding proper execution of test methods, and training existing teams .

Select translated standards also available.

"As the content owner, ASTM is in a unique position to serve customers by providing customized solutions with enhanced efficiencies," adds Kireta. "From accessing HTML versions of standards, and assisting with responsible use of AI, to new tools that work in concert with varying digital platforms and workflows, ASTM provides customers a reliable, credible, responsive source for their data needs during this rapidly changing digital age. Now, more customers will be able to work directly with ASTM and be proud that their investment in Compass supports the development of future standards."

For those interested in learning more, ASTM's team of sales representatives and education managers are highly skilled at tailoring services and support to the specific needs of ASTM customers. For answers to questions about ASTM Compass, please visit astm.org/compass or contact Sales ([email protected]; +1.877.909.2786).

About ASTM International

Advancing standards and transforming markets, we touch every part of everyday life – helping our world work better.

Over 12,000 ASTM standards operate globally. Defined and set by us, they improve the lives of millions every day. Combined with our innovative business services, they enhance performance and help everyone have confidence in the things they buy and use.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; [email protected]

