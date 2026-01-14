Greer Will Lead Assuris in Next Chapter of Resolution Readiness for Life & Health Insurance Industry in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Assuris Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Greer as the organization's next President & CEO, effective May 20th, 2026, following Paul Petrelli's retirement.

Stephanie Greer, FSA, FCIA, brings more than a decade of experience in insurance risk management and policyholder protection, with deep expertise in solvency risk, resolution preparedness, and regulatory collaboration. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President at Assuris, where she led the organization's readiness for the resolution of member companies and advanced early risk identification and consumer awareness initiatives. Prior to joining Assuris, Ms. Greer spent 15 years in the life insurance industry, both in consulting and at a large Canadian multinational life and health insurer.

"The Board is very pleased to welcome Stephanie Greer as President & CEO of Assuris," said Frank Swedlove, Chair of the Board. "Ms. Greer brings the leadership, experience and skills needed to guide Assuris into the next stage of its evolution, including tackling the increasingly complex and pressing issues surrounding resolution planning in the life and health insurance industry in Canada today."

Mr. Swedlove also recognized the contributions of the outgoing President & CEO, Paul Petrelli:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Petrelli for his outstanding leadership and dedication to Assuris for the past 5 years. During his tenure, Mr. Petrelli reorganized the structure of the organization, increasing its expertise and capabilities, expanded its role to perform resolution planning, and increased consumer protection levels. He also expanded linkages with similar organizations internationally, serving as Chair of the International Forum of Insurance Guarantee Schemes. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Speaking about the mandate ahead, Stephanie Greer said:

"I am honoured to accept the appointment and to build on the strong foundation established by Mr. Petrelli. I look forward to working with the Board, management and our stakeholders to continue advancing our commitment to protect policyholders as the lead organization for insurance resolution in Canada."

Assuris is an independent, not for profit, industry-funded compensation organization. Our mission is to protect Canadian policyholders if their life and health insurance company fails. Assuris is designated by the federal Minister of Finance under the Insurance Companies Act of Canada and recognized by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) as the compensation body whose members are Quebec-chartered life and health insurers. For more information on Assuris, please visit assuris.ca.

