PORT-CARTIER, QC, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 5, 2024, a staff member was assaulted at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.

The injured staff member was evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

The Sûreté du Québec is presently investigating the incident.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will examine the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.

The Institution is currently under modified routine. A search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

The safety and security of offenders, CSC staff, and the public remain the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]