ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF SEMI-ANNUAL REPORTING

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (TSXV: SAT) ("ATN" or the "Company"), Canada's premier South Asian broadcaster, announces today that it has voluntarily elected to rely on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual reporting ("SAR").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company remains fully committed to maintaining corporate transparency and strong investor relations. The Company continues to be bound by existing timely disclosure obligations under Canadian securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange rules, and will continue to disclose all material changes and significant corporate developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's culturally diverse communities with premium pay specialty television channels in multiple languages. Its activities consist of pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising for the South Asian community in Canada. The Company operates Bollywood movie, sports, news, music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels. ATN is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAT".

Website: www.asiantelevision.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's intention to rely on the exemptions under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and the timing of its next financial disclosures. These statements are based on the reasonable expectations and estimates of management at the time they are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

For further information, please contact: Ankit Bhandari, Chief Financial Officer, Asian Television Network International Limited, Phone: 905-948-8199, Email: [email protected]