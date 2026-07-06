Asian Night Market (Quartier DIX30 x T&T Supermarché)

Presented by BMO

BROSSARD, QC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -

Le Splash.

Together, Marché de Nuit Asiatique, Quartier DIX30, T&T Supermarket, and BMO are diving into summer with a splash, combining authentic Asian flavors, a vibrant open-air space, and an unforgettable night so close to home, you'll never want to leave.

Marché de Nuit Asiatique, Quartier DIX30, T&T Supermarket and BMO, are proud to present the highly anticipated 2026 Le Splash edition of the Asian Night Market at 9750 Boul Leduc, Brossard, QC, in the heart of Quartier DIX30. Taking place on July 9, 2026, this year's edition brings an expanded and deeply immersive Asian Night Market experience to the South Shore, where guests can explore an authentic, diverse, and one-of-a-kind variety of Asian flavors, paired with interactive games and activities inspired by the Le Splash theme.

Now recognized as one of the region's most beloved cultural festivals, Asian Night Market celebrates the richness and diversity of Asian communities through food, music and the simple joy of gathering together. This year also marks a milestone: a new partnership with BMO, joining longtime partner T&T Supermarket, Canada's leading Asian grocery retailer, at the iconic Quartier DIX30.

With free admission and free parking, this year's edition promises to be the biggest celebration yet. Under the theme "Le Splash," expect refreshing mist, delicious Asian gastronomy, and a vibrant open-air atmosphere designed to kick off the season in spectacular fashion.

EXPANDED FLAVORS AND FESTIVITIES

This year's culinary lineup is the most ambitious yet, featuring authentic Asian food from countries across the continent. Highlights include succulent Lechon, grilled oysters, BBQ meats, and a panoply of desserts and drinks.

2026 EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Authentic Night Market Vibe: An vibrant atmosphere inspired by the world-famous night markets of Asia -- complete with vibrant decor, a beautifully set up market, and cultural treasures around every corner.





An vibrant atmosphere inspired by the world-famous night markets of Asia -- complete with vibrant decor, a beautifully set up market, and cultural treasures around every corner. Interactive Games: Guests of all ages can join in a lineup of interactive games and activities throughout the night, adding a playful, hands-on dimension to the celebration.





Guests of all ages can join in a lineup of interactive games and activities throughout the night, adding a playful, hands-on dimension to the celebration. Live Performances: A curated DJ set keeps the energy high throughout the night, setting the soundtrack for an unforgettable night market experience for visitors of all ages.

ABOUT MARCHÉ DE NUIT ASIATIQUE

Marché de Nuit Asiatique is an annual celebration of the energy and diversity of Asian communities through food, bringing people together to explore authentic Asian flavors in a fun, memorable experience.

marchedenuit.com

ABOUT QUARTIER DIX30

Quartier DIX30 is the second-largest shopping centre in Canada. A true all-in-one destination, the complex offers more than 315 retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues to discover, including performance halls. Spanning over 3.1 million square feet, DIX30's commercial spaces are home to the biggest international brands while also making great room for local ones. DIX30 welcomes more than 30 million visitors annually and features over 180 Quebec brands, in addition to supporting the local creative community.

https://www.quartierdix30.com/

ABOUT T&T SUPERMARKET

T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket in Canada, with over 39 stores across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Washington, US. Founded in Vancouver in 1993, the company is now led by second-generation CEO Tina Lee and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles.

tntsupermarket.com

ABOUT BMO

BMO is a leading North American financial services provider, established in 1817 and serving millions of personal and business customers across Canada and the United States. BMO is proud to partner with Marché de Nuit Asiatique for its 2026 edition at Quartier DIX30, supporting community celebrations that bring people together to discover, connect, and thrive. https://www.bmo.com

MEDIA CONTACT & SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @nightmarketmtl

Website: marchedenuitl.com

Email: [email protected] (Jenna Quach: 514-299-6680)

SOURCE Asian Night Market